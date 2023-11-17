Best FR 5.56 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

FR 5.56 is another 3 round burst machine, but better than the others?

The new Assault Rifles are among the most exciting additions to a Call of Duty, as they are the bread and butter of every game. The FR 5.56 is one such weapon introduced in Modern Warfare 3, and this guide will explore its best loadout.

Best FR 5.56 Loadout in MW3

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Best FR 5.56 Attachment

The FR 5.56 is a decent weapon that suffers from the success of its counterparts. The MCW and SVA 545 dominate the traditional AR class, while the DG 58 is a superior 3-round-burst weapon. That being said, we can bring the FR 5.56 to a good standing where it can perform against the best with some choice attachments .

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Read Grip : RMT Grip

: RMT Grip Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Magazine: 45 Round Mag

We start with the Spiritfire Suppressor to increase our damage and range, and keep us off the mini map through a large tactical bonus. The Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip comes in to solidify our accuracy, recoil, and bullet spread at the expense of some handling.

To counteract this, we use the RMT Grip to keep the FR 5.56 competitive with the fast-paced environment of multiplayer. Finally, the MK. 3 Reflector is a clean sight, and the 45-round mag keeps us in the fight as long as possible.

Best FR 5.56 Perks

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The FR 5.56 is a standard assault rifle that will need perks to increase its mobility to match the high pace of a multiplayer match. Fans will notice that perks aren’t coming in the same package as they once did though. Instead, they are now available in the form of individual body armor that gives you bonuses and abilities.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

To keep our loadout mobile and to match pace with SMG players we must slip on our Quick Grip Gloves to ensure we can draw our secondary at high speeds. Swapping to our pistol amidst a gunfight can be the choice between life and death.

Next up we have our Climbing Boots. They’re useful for players who want to access a new level of verticality while running rampart in a lobby, and come with the plus of negating all fall damage.

Finally, the Tac Mask protects our retinas from the constant flashbang spam that can leave us hating every second of a match.

Best FR 5.56 Equipment

Equipment should look generally the same as it always has with one notable exception; Vests. Vests are a type of perk that can be used to tie off your loadout build and maximize the utility you can bring into a match.

The best equipment options are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

Highly mobile players will want to stick on the Infantry Vest. It allows you to Tac Sprint faster and Tac Sprint for longer, which lets you cover more ground before you must take a moment to rest. Breacher Drone can grab easy kills from long range, while Flashbangs will flush out any campers; and Domination or Hardpoint players will want to take the ACS for easy points.

That does it for our best FR 5.56 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 guide. Season 1 is right on the horizon, and with it will come many balance changes that will surely affect our loadout guides. As such, be sure to come back often to stay in the loop.

