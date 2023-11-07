Best SVA 545 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Can the SVA contend with the MTZ? We think so.

Assault Rifles have always been the bread and butter of Call of Duty. They have no clear weaknesses, but no incredible strengths either. The SVA 545 can be titled as such, but what equipment and attachments can perfect this weapon in Modern Warfare 3? Read on to find out.

Best SVA 545 Loadout in MW3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best SVA 545 Attachments

The SVA 545 is comparable to the MTZ-556, as both sport similar TTKs and handling but suffer in either range or accuracy.

The SVA 545 has cleaner accuracy that will be more comfortable for players, but at the cost of some range. You’ll still be taking heads off of enemies every time you turn a corner, but try to avoid long-range fights against its counterpart. This AR also performs better than other weapons due to its damage vs fire rate, albeit at the cost of feeling slightly underpowered in gunfights.

That being said, with some strategic attachments, we can cover some of its weaknesses.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Stock : Skelly Folding Stock

: Skelly Folding Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The HMRES Mod Suppressor is all we need in the damage department, as it skyrockets this weapon to a competitive TTK. The SL Skeletal Vertical Grip is our answer to any recoil problems you may have, while the Skelly Folding Stock and Demo-X2 Grip increase this weapon’s handling to a high degree.

With all attachments in one package, the SVA 545 can keep up against many SMGs in the chaotic environment of MW3’s multiplayer.

Best SVA 545 Perks

Modern Warfare 3’s Perk system has seen an overhaul that may excite fans, giving them a new avenue to outplay opponents as they create their favorite loadout. This is because the game now has different pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses that you can mix and match. The SVA is an Assault Rifle through and through, so we want to give this weapon as much help as possible through Perks for it to truly shine.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

Multiplayer’s environment has always been chaotic at best, favoring SMGs and sprinting from one end to the other. To keep up with this trend, we have Quick Grip Gloves that will allow you to draw your weapon at comparable speeds to an SMG. Our Climbing Boots give us the upper hand as we traverse the map vertically without fear of fall damage, and the Tac Mask protects your retinas from the blinding flashbang spam we all loathe.

Best SVA 545 Equipment

Thankfully, not much has changed with equipment except for the addition of Vests. Vests give players bonuses similar to perks such as Overkill, and can round off your favorite loadout.

The best equipment options are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

There is no denying that the Infantry Vest is the best for high-mobility players who want to sprint across the map, as its ability to increase Tac Sprint duration and recharge time is the perfect storm for fast-paced players. The newly added Breacher Drone can be sent deep into enemy territory to score easy kills on the unsuspecting. Flashbangs will flush out any campers, and Domination or Hardpoint players will want to take the ACS for easy points.

That does it for our Best SVA 545 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 guide. Be sure to check back in periodically, as we will update this article every patch to keep you rocking the best attachments and perks. Likewise, be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.