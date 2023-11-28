Marksman Rifles have had a bad reputation for a long time, but thanks to weapons like the DM56 that perception is slowly changing. We’re here to check in with the MCW 6.8 and find out if its best loadout can be as META-relevant as some other MRs.

Best MCW 6.8 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best MCW 6.8 Attachments

The MCW 6.8 suffers greatly from the success of its brother the MCW, but honestly, this weapon is simply underwhelming by itself. With less than impressive damage and a fairly lacklustre accuracy the MCW 6.8 does itself no favors.

Still, like most weapons in Modern Warfare 3 we can tune them up in the Gunsmith, slipping on certain attachments to protect its weaknesses and highlight its strength. The MCW 6.8 is no exception and can be a solid pick with the right parts for the battlefield.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : XRK Kraken

: XRK Kraken Barrel : Tempus Predator Precision Barrel

: Tempus Predator Precision Barrel Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40

: Lockgrip Precision-40 Optic : Mk. 3 Reflector

: Mk. 3 Reflector Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

First, we use the XRK Kraken and pair it with the Lockgrip Precision-40 to ensure this Marksman Rifle can hit its shots. Since each missed bullet is potentially a death sentence we double down by addition on the Tempus Predator Precision Barrel for better range and accuracy.

Sometimes it’s completely correct to spray and pray that your bullets find their target, so we’ve added on the RB Claw-PSL Grip for better recoil reduction and ease of handling. Finally, the optic is our personal preference for an uncluttered sight; the Mk. 3 Reflector.

Best MCW 6.8 Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Since the MCW 6.8 isn’t a fast-paced weapon like the DM56 and benefits more when you hunker down to cover a single position, we want Perks to help achieve that goal.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

As the name suggests, you’ll want to slip on some Marksman Gloves to ensure that your shots hit true and so that you can reduce idle sway as you stalk your prey. EOD Padding will let you shrug off the stray grenade and often save your life more time than you would believe. Sadly, due to our preferred Vest, we are not able to choose a pair of boots, but we think this exchange is more than worth it.

Best MCW 6.8 Equipment

The MCW 6.8 needs equipment that will help you hunker down and take down enemies without bother. We want to utilize anything that allows us to remain in our position as long as possible while keeping the option of rotating available.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

You’ll want to equip the Gunner Vest for the coveted Overkill perk, allowing you to take 2 primary weapons into battle rather than 1. Be sure to take one of the best SMGs right now to maximize its potential.

The Breacher Drone is still a great pick too, as it can be sent from long distances to score easy kills. Flashbangs can instantly stop an enemy push on your position and give you crucial moments to prepare for a gunfight, and the ACS is most worthwhile in objective-based game modes like Domination or Hardpoint.

That does it for our best MCW 6.8 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 guide. As we approach Season 1 of MW3, be sure to check back in as we update our loadout guides according to the shifts in the meta. Likewise, be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.