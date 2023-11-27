The DM56 may be the single best Marksman Rifle in MW3 right now...

Marksman Rifles have scarcely been a good pick in the Call of Duty franchise. The DM56 is here to change that perception with laser accuracy, speed, and handling that rivals SMGs and Assault rifles. Let’s take a look at the best DM56 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 to dominate your games.

Best DM56 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best DM56 Attachments

For a Marksman Rifle, the DM56 is a surprisingly competent weapon. Just like its counterparts the Holger 26 and 556, this MR variant has laser accuracy and the highest mobility of its class.

Right from the get-go, the DM56 is already an incredibly powerful weapon with high damage per shot and incredible accuracy. Somehow, it has even more to give as its handling and mobility completely clear all other Marksman Rifles. It’s hard to accept that this weapon is meant to be a strong single-shot rifle as it can be a speed machine and have a high fire rate depending on your trigger finger. The DM56 generally plays and feels like a Battle Rifle with significantly more damage.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : Prime Lord Heavy Barrel

: Prime Lord Heavy Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic : Mk. 3 Reflector

: Mk. 3 Reflector Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Since the DM56 is a monster as a base weapon, we can abuse its high mobility and handling by using attachments that decrease these stats to increase others. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor gives it some more oomph while increasing range and keeping us off the mini-map. To keep our accuracy as laser-accurate as possible, we use the Prime Lord Heavy Barrel and the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip.

Our optic of choice is the Mk. 3 Reflector for a clean and uncluttered sight to hit your shots with, and the 40-round magazine that keeps us fighting for longer.

Best DM56 Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Unlike most other Marksman Rifles, the DM56 is best used trailblazing across the map and taking down enemies in droves. For this reason, we want to have perks that resemble an SMG player’s paradise.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Quick Grip Gloves ensure we can switch to our secondary at a moment’s notice if we run out of ammo or find ourselves in a disadvantageous position. Covert Sneakers remove footstep sound (Dead Silence), allowing you to slip in and out of enemy territory without anyone knowing. Finally, EOD padding keeps you safe from stray frag grenades or killstreaks.

Best DM56 Equipment

Once again, we want the DM56 to storm through the maps and should use equipment that will facilitate that game plan.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest is possibly the best Vest right now. Its ability to increase Tac Sprint duration and the recharge time makes it a must-have. Since we are cosplaying as an SMG player, we need this Vest to charge across the map and rack up kill after kill. The Semtex and Flashbang let you clear out key areas and pesky campers around the map. Finally, the ACS is perfect for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

That does it for our best DM56 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 guide. As we approach Season 1 of MW3, be sure to check back in as we update our loadout guides according to the shifts in the meta. Likewise, be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.