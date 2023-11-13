Modern Warfare 3 has introduced several awesome new Assault Rifles among plenty of changes and mechanical updates. One such AR is the Holger 556, and with this guide, we’ll take a look at the best loadout to dominate the competition.

Best Holger 556 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Best Holger 556 Attachments

The Holger 556 is a very competent assault rifle, and it finds itself in a perfect spot that isn’t too strong and is by no means weak. We can expect to see the 556 remain in its spot for a long time to come, as Sledgehammer Games has no reason to nerf the weapon.

While the Holger 556 doesn’t compare well to the MCW or the SVA 545, it cannot be underestimated as its long-range potentially outperforms even the best ARs. Its sustained fire accuracy is among the best in its class, and the TTK on this weapon is nothing to turn your nose at. We’re not even done as we can push the Holger 556 to further heights with some choice attachments.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Komodo Heavy

: Komodo Heavy Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Rear Grip : Intruder Grip

: Intruder Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Komodo Heavy and Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip are a perfect pair of decreasing recoil and increasing accuracy while sacrificing a nominal amount of handling. However, the Intruder Grip counteracts handling loss by giving the Holger 556 some ADS speed. The Optic is a personal preference, but is ideal if you’re looking for a sight with no clutter. Finally, the 40-round mag gets us enough bullets to remove as many opponents as possible without reloading.

With these attachments, the Holger will kick suddenly and immediately after stabilizing with laser-like accuracy.

Best Holger 556 Perks

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The perks system has seen a small revamp, as we are now given the choice of different pieces of body gear that can be swapped out at will. The Holger 556 is a standard Assault Rifle through and through, so we want to equip perks that will bolster this weapon to squeeze out each bit of power.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

MW3 is no different from any other Call of Duty when considering the chaos of the multiplayer. Due to the fast-paced nature of MP, we want to equip the Quick Grip Gloves to be able to keep up with the pace. Climbing boots give us a new way to approach a map by letting us vault over terrain incredibly fast while protecting us from all fall damage. Finally, the Tac Mask is the perfect protection from the flashbang spam and concussion assault we all hate.

Best Holger 556 Equipment

Vests are the brand new equipment change in Modern Warfare 3, allowing you to tie off your loadout with specific bonuses that are reminiscent of perks.

The best equipment options are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

There is no denying that the Infantry Vest is the best for high-mobility players who want to sprint across the map. The Infantry Vest recharges your Tac Sprint faster and allows you to Tac Sprint for longer, allowing you to cover more area before you must take a moment to rest. Breacher Drone can grab easy kills from long range, Flashbangs will flush out any campers, and Domination or Hardpoint players will want to take the ACS for easy points.

That does it for our best Holger 556 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 guide. As we approach Season 1 of MW3, be sure to check back in as we update our loadout guides. Likewise, be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.