Best MTZ Interceptor Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Marksman Rifles have always been a lackluster weapon class in the Call of Duty franchise, but MW3 aims to disregard that sentiment. We finally have an MR that can contend with some of the best weapons in the game right now, so let’s look at the MTZ Interceptor’s best loadout.

Best MTZ Interceptor Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Attachments

Who would have thought that Marksman Rifles was one of the single best classes in the entire game? These high-damage, high-accuracy, low-fire rate weapons have emerged to be the most competitive weapons you can get your hands on.

The MTZ Interceptor is at the height of this new revelation coming in as the savior of all those who wish to turn away from the destructive damage of the DG 58. This marksman rifle reliably kills enemies in 2 – 3 shots, downing them incredibly fast, where one final bullet sends them to the Gulag. For the best performance, you will want to slip on certain attachments to let this beast truly shine in Urzikstan.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel Opic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Magazine : 20 Round Magazine

: 20 Round Magazine Stock: MCW Blackjack

You’ll need this combination of attachments for reliable shots and the maximum amount of range that can be squeezed from the MTZ. First, you’ll want the VT Spiritfire Suppressor as the defacto range-increasing muzzle. As a plus, it grants you protection from the minimap when you fire your weapon. The MTZ Blackthorn Barrel further increases our damage range, helping out with recoil slightly and nullifying idle sway.

Our optic of choice is the esteemed Corio Eagleseye 2.5X as the single best sight in Warzone. It offers a clean sight for easy shots but just enough magnification to net long-range kills, while also being competent in close-quarters combat. The MTZ Interceptor is still an unruly weapon at times so we use the MCW Blackjack stock to dampen some that recoil at the sacrifice of mobility.

To top it all off we use the 20-Round Magazine for the times where 10 bullets just isn’t enough.

Best Perks

Those familiar with the old Perk system of MW2 will rejoice to hear that it remains the same in Warzone 3 but with a few new faces added to the mix.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Resupply

: Resupply Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand and Double Time are classic perks that need no introduction, they speed up your gameplay with faster reloads and longer Tac Sprints. Crossing the map and reloading your primary has never been quicker and easier with this pair. Resupply is an end-game-type perk, it periodically supplies us with tactical and lethal equipment, ensuring we always have smokes or grenades handy. Finally, High Alert has emerged as an incredible pick as it forwarns you of threats before they open fire, protects you, offers information, and can be the difference between a 2nd place finish, and a converted win.

Best MTZ Interceptor Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Best MTZ Interceptor Attachments

Simply put, the MTZ Interceptor in MW3 is a finely tuned monster.

It has a perfect balance between range, damage, accuracy, and handling. Assault rifles will pale in comparison to the damage output of this weapon, but you must hit your shots for it to be truly effective. SMG players will continue to be nuisances in CQC, but with fast reactions and some good gameplay, you can even outpace those slippery players.

There isn’t much the MTZ Interceptor cannot do, and it’s a surprisingly good weapon for the Marksman Rifle class. It is likewise the best choice for a fast-paced CQC MR, and equally fantastic as a long-range, high-accuracy sniper pick.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper

: FTAC Ripper Optic : KR Mortis Precision 2.5x

: KR Mortis Precision 2.5x Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Our Monolithic Suppressor increases our range and recoil reduction and keeps us off the mini-map to ensure we can relocate without issue. The FTAC Ripper, meanwhile, solidifies recoil reduction and boosts accuracy by a large margin. The MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel is used for its reliability and reduction in both idle sway and increase in range.

To counteract the heavy kick of the MTZ Interceptor, we use the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip to ensure you can hit your shots with ease. Finally, the KR Mortis Precision 2.5x gives you just enough range to take down long-distance targets without sacrificing closer engagements entirely.

Best MTZ Interceptor Perks

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The MTZ Interceptor is best used when posted up in a nice corner or section of the map so that you can control players coming and going, taking down enemies while providing cover to allies. To that end, we must equip some choice perks to help us achieve that goal.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

The Gunner Vest comes with the classic perk; Overkill, allowing us to take to primary weapons into combat. You’ll want to mix the MTZ Interceptor with one of the best SMGs right now. As the name suggests, you’ll want to slip on some Marksman Gloves to ensure that your shots hit true and so that you can reduce idle sway as you stalk your prey. EOD Padding will give you protection against explosive hazards and grenades thrown to flush you out of your position. Sadly, due to our preferred Vest, we are not able to choose a pair of boots, but we think this exchange is more than worth it.

That does it for our best MTZ Interceptor Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 in Warzone guide. Be sure to check out our related content on Call of Duty, Warzone, and everything in between.