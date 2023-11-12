Call of Duty’s SMG class has historically been an incredibly strong list of weapons, and MW3 continues this trend. That’s why we wanted to compile the best SMGs added to Modern Warfare 3 so you can dominate your matches.

Best SMG in Modern Warfare 3 Tier List

SMGs are the bread and butter of Call of Duty, and they are a fast player’s best friend and a camper’s worst nightmare. Every lobby will have a handful of operators running around with a MAC-10 and mowing down opponents. Below is our Tier List for all the Submachine guns in Modern Warfare 3.

Tier Weapons S Striker, Rival 9, AMR 9 A Striker 9, WSP Swarm B WSP-9

As Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 approaches, we promise to update the tier list as Sledgehammer Game’s buffs and nerfs.

B-Tier MW3 SMGs

B Tier is for the slightly underwhelming weapons, either sporting bad damage, low accuracy, or a myriad of bad stats that ultimately result in the weapon not competing with the better SMGs in this list. It is not all doom and gloom; with some choice buffs from Sledgehammer Games, we can see the weapons in B Tier rise.

WSP-9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The WSP-9 lands itself as the lone member of the B Tier due to its low fire rate compared to other SMGs.

It may have high damage and excellent mobility, but we desperately want higher fire rates from our SMGs. Its other stats aren’t impressive enough to boost it any higher, especially when it performs worse than other MW3 SMGs. Perhaps a buff to that low fire rate may catapult the WSP-9 to a higher tier.

A-Tier MW3 SMGs

Our A Tier is for weapons that are in the perfect spot. They are strong and can contend with the best but have apparent weaknesses that do not overshadow the weapon. They need no buffs or nerfs and can remain in this state indefinitely.

WSP Swarm

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The WSP Swarm is a weapon built for exceptional mobility as you swarm and overwhelm your opponent in close-quarters combat.

It is comparable to the best SMGs of the patch in such close spaces, but sadly, it cannot achieve any damage past that ultra-close range. Even the WSP-9 has a more achievable damage threshold at the medium range. Due to its outstanding performance in optimal SMG gunfights, the WSP Swarm makes its home in the A Tier—a well-balanced weapon with an obvious weakness.

Striker 9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

When we talk about Striker 9, it shouldn’t be a surprise that we bring up the dominating Striker. The former is simply overshadowed by the latter and isn’t able to put up enough damage to perform better than its big brother.

The Striker 9 has a better time managing recoil and landing shots at medium range, but for this positive, it sacrifices a decent amount of damage in close quarters compared to its brother. However, we could see the Striker 9 take the top spot if more nerfs to the Striker come to light in Season 1.

S-Tier MW3 SMGs

In our God-Tier are weapons that need to be nerfed and tweaked to bring them in line with the rest of the roster. These weapons usually shape the META and are picked the most across all games, sporting incredible damage, laser accuracy, and nonexistent weaknesses. Sledgehammer Games will be responsible for weapons of this class and will only be curbed by swift balance changes.

AMR 9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you’re looking for a good all-around SMG that can take down foes with decent range, break ankles in CQC, and run-and-gun your way through a map, then look no further.

The AMR 9 plays like a fast-paced Assault Rifles and can be kitted out with specific attachments to lean into that playstyle. Alternatively, you can tweak this weapon to be more balanced in all fights or edge towards a usual SMG close-range fighter. AR players may find a distant cousin in the AMR 9 and can be the perfect entry SMG.

Rival 9

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Movement is the name of the game for the Rival 9. This weapon’s handling is unprecedented for a weapon with as much damage and range as this beast.

Similar to the Striker, you’ll find yourself winning gunfights from medium ranges and outperforming some Assault Rifles. The new Tac-Stance feature buffs the Rival 9 more than any other weapon as you slide and dip through the maps. Its hip-fire accuracy is surprisingly competent, so do not be afraid to spray and pray an enemy that catches you off-guard.

Striker

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Striker (better known as the UMP-45) is the reimagined SMG that dominated the old 2009 MW2 lobbies. And it does its ancestor some justice.

Our single best SMG in the MW3 right now is, without a doubt, the Striker. It can laser opponents from medium range and isn’t even a slouch at long ranges, either. Its damage in close fights is exceptional, and you’ll rip through an entire lobby with the right attachments and some good aiming. That being said, aiming for the Striker is the easiest barrier to entry in the game. Its nonexistent recoil, along with its comfy fire rate, make this weapon an unstoppable machine.

That’s our Best SMG in Modern Warfare 3 Tier List. Be sure to check out all the related Call of Duty content below.