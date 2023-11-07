Rival-9 has the potential to be the best SMG in the game.

SMGs have always been the golden child of Call of Duty games, and MW3 is no different. The Rival-9 is the contender for the best weapon of its class, but utilizing the Gunsmith can be a daunting task. That’s why we have constructed this guide on the best Rival-9 loadout for your viewing pleasure.

Best Rival-9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Rival-9 Attachments

The Rival 9 is the second-best SMG in the MW3 right now, only barely falling short against the most beloved MW2 (2009) weapon. Still, the Rival 9 has unparalleled mobility that allows you to dodge, dip, dive, duck, and dodge through a gunfight.

Its TTK is nothing to turn your nose at either. It can contend with some ARs at medium range, especially for its high fire rate. Run and gun has never been an easier tactic, and with the addition of Tac-Stance, the game favors these quick SMGs more than ever before.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Optic : MK. 23 Reflector

: MK. 23 Reflector Rear Grip : Rival Vice Assault Grip

: Rival Vice Assault Grip Stock : RB Crotalus Assault

: RB Crotalus Assault Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Our suppressor is perfect for keeping us concealed while we sprint across the map, and has the bonus of increased damage to pad our TTK. The Rival Vice Assault Grip and RB Crotalus Assault, meanwhile, keep the weapon’s handling to the highest degree without sacrificing too much in the recoil department.

Our MK.23 Reflector is by far my favorite optic in the game, but can be swapped out for your desired choice. Finally, the 40 round mag further allows outplays and 1vX situations where you need the ammunition to gun everyone down.

Best Rival-9 Perks

Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 marks the first time perks have been revamped in years, wherein they are now specific pieces of body gear that can be swapped in and out to suit the needs of your loadout. The Rival-9 is a fast-paced mobile SMG, so we want our Perks to reflect that.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Scavanger Gloves

: Scavanger Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

No other class of weapon chews through ammo faster than SMGs, as you’re constantly assaulting enemy players with bursts of bullets that can be very costly to your reserves. Thanks to the prized Scavenger Gloves, we can keep the snowball rolling and ammo train chugging. Combat Sneakers remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint your way into their spawn.

To top it all off, we have EOD padding that will keep you safe from stray frag grenades or the firepower of killstreaks.

Best Rival-9 Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 spices up the equipment with one singular change: Vests. These new Vests give you a fresh way to approach class building and are a unique version of skill expression.

The best attachments are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest is possibly the best Vest in the MW3. Its very simple ability of increasing Tac-Sprint duration and Recharge Time is a must-have, and any SMG user needs this Vest to sprint from spawn to spawn and rack up kill after kill. The Semtex and Flashbang let you clear out key areas and pesky campers around the map. Finally, the ACS is perfect for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

And there you have it. That’s the best Rival-9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we continue to cover all the latest developments surrounding the Call of Duty franchise.