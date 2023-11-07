There is nothing more synonymous than Call of Duty and SMGs. Throughout the years and across the franchise, they have always been the best weapons. MW3 does little to change that, and so here we have a guide covering the AMR9’s best loadout.

Best AMR9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best AMR9 Attachments

The AMR9 is a devastating close-range weapon with the potential to blast through an entire lobby of enemy combatants in the right environment.

Its bouncy recoil is due to its extremely high fire rate, but fear not; the AMR9 is a controllable beast. Players with higher skill will find their shots and subsequent kills racking up quicker than most, and its mobility is parallel to the best SMGs, meaning you can traverse the map with blinding speed.

To make it the best it can be, there are a few attachments we need to fix onto the AMR9 to truly bring it to stardom.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : Tectonic Herald Light

: Tectonic Herald Light Laser : Sapphire-12 Laser

: Sapphire-12 Laser Stock : Tectonic Tactical Ultralight Stock

: Tectonic Tactical Ultralight Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Starting with our suppressor, the VT-7 Spiritfire is the perfect attachment to increase our damage and range while keeping us hidden on the mini-map. Quick rotations and repositions are what separates the best from the good, and utilizing a silenced weapon is the easiest way to prove your skill.

The Tectonic Herald Light, Sapphire-12 Laser, and Tectonic Tactical Ultralight Stock increase this weapon’s handling and ADS without sacrificing too much accuracy.

Best AMR9 Perks

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Modern Warfare 3’s interesting perk system has fans enamored with designing their best loadout. Perks have been redesigned to be pieces of body gear that all have abilities and bonus effects. From Gloves and Boots to Gear, you can now mix and match the correct perks for your class.

The AMR9 is an SMG, so we want to slip on gear that will bolster a sub-machine gun’s game plan. The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Scavanger Gloves

: Scavanger Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Scavenger Gloves are the perfect pair to offset an SMG’s hunger for ammo. Thanks to these finger-warmers, we can nullify that disadvantage instantly. MW3’s version of Dead Silence is the Cover Sneakers that will allow you to run a full sprint across the map without anyone hearing you. The EOD Padding can be switched out for a Tac-Mask if more tactical equipment is being thrown, since EOD protects against explosives.

Best AMR9 Equipment

Equipment hasn’t seen the same amount of revamp or changes as other systems, but does feature one particular addition: Vests. These comfy protectors give the you a fresh new way to build your loadout alongside the new perk system.

The best attachments are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

It shouldn’t be a surprise that we have the Infantry Vest included here, as it is possibly the single best Vest in MW3. Its ability to increase Tac Sprint duration and recharge time is perfectly paired with an SMG. The Semtex and Flashbang let you enter positions you have no right being in, and the new ACS is perfect for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

That's our best AMR9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.