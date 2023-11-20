New SMGs always get the Call of Duty community hyped, and thanks to MW3 we have access to some brand new submachine guns to dominate our games. The WSP Swarm is one such weapon, and we wanted to find the best loadout for it in MW3.

Best WSP Swarm Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Best WSP Swarm Attachments

The WSP Swarm is an aptly named weapon, as when you equip this beast you’ll find yourself swarming your enemies with a mist of bullets.

Its low accuracy is this weapon’s singular crutch, as its poor accuracy is irrelevant since it can spew out wave after wave of bullets with its extremely high fire rate. No other SMG can rival its fire rate, mobility, or handling either, making it one of the most formidable weapons in the game.

It’s common to find a weapon with a high fire rate to have a very low damage profile to balance it out. The WSP Swarm disagrees with that notion, as it has one of the better damage-per-shot ratios of all SMGs. Not only that, but it can be made even better with the right loadout.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : WSP Factory Stock

: WSP Factory Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

First, we start with the Monolithic Suppressor, keeping us off the mini map and reducing some recoil which is mostly irrelevant. Since the WSP Swarm has the highest recoil of any SMG, we want to focus on improving other areas.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop boosts and the VLK LZR 7MW both increase our ADS, aim movement speed, and mobility to a significant degree.

Finally, we have the 50-round mag to keep us in the fight longer and the WSP Factory Stock to give us a boost in all the right areas. Altogether, you should find that the WSP Swarm is a bit more manageable for all players and that the weapon is much stronger for the multiplayer environment.

Best WSP Swarm Perks

Modern Warfare 3 is the first time in a long while that the perk system has gotten any changes. Now we have pieces of body armor that grant unique bonuses just like perks. The Rival-9 is a fast-paced mobile SMG, so we want our Perks to reflect that.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

SMGs are well known for chewing through untold amounts of ammunition as you’re constantly assaulting enemy players with bursts of bullets. Thanks to the prized Scavenger Gloves, we can keep the ammo train chugging without issue. Combat Sneakers, meanwhile, remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint your way into their spawn.

To top it all off, we have EOD padding that will keep you safe from stray frag grenades or the firepower of killstreaks that threaten to end your streak randomly.

Best WSP Swarm Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 spices up the equipment category with one singular change: Vests. These new Vests give you a fresh way to approach class building and are a unique version of skill expression.

The best attachments are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest is possibly the best Vest in MW3. Its very simple ability to increase Tac-Sprint duration and Recharge Time is a must-have, and any SMG user needs this Vest to sprint from spawn to spawn and rack up kill after kill. The Semtex and Flashbang let you clear out key areas and pesky campers around the map. Finally, the ACS is perfect for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

And there you have it. That’s the best WSP Swarm loadout in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we continue to cover all the latest developments surrounding the Call of Duty franchise.