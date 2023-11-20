Best Modern Warfare 3 Loadout for Each Class (MW3)

Loadouts are always the point of contention in MW3, they determine how strong you can be during a single match. We wanted to make that just a little bit easier by detailing the best loadout for each class in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Best Loadout for Each Class

From Assault Rifles to Sniper Rifles, there are plenty of weapons for players to get their hands on. Even the guns from MW2 make their way into Modern Warfare 3 to shake up the META. We expect the release of Season 1 to bring with it massive changes that can determine the best weapons of the patch. For now, we are here to detail the best gun of each class.

Best Assault Rifle Loadout

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Some may be surprised to find the SVA 545 as our top assault rifle loadout over the MCW, but it’s for a good reason. The SVA 545 has outperformed every other assault rifle in MW3 due to the love from Sledgehammer Games that buffed almost all aspects of the weapon. We expect the MCW to get hit with a couple of nerfs in the future, but the SVA may just dodge them.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : XTEN Ported 290

: XTEN Ported 290 Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Barrel : STV Precision Barrel

: STV Precision Barrel Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

We start with the XTEN Ported 290 muzzle that completely negates a heavy amount of recoil on the SVA 545 and any left is then removed by the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip. Our STV Precision Barrel is a good mix of damage increase and further helps with accuracy. Slipping on the 45-round magazine helps with extended gunfights and taking down enemies in droves. Finally, the MK. 3 Reflector is my personal favorite, but we add an optic due to the SVA’s poor iron sights. You can put on whatever optic suits you the most.

Best SMG Loadout

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Rival 9 is our choice for SMGs and we’ve purposefully picked it over the Striker. The Rival 9 has slowly been taking over as the best SMG of the patch. Its unmatched mobility, accuracy at surprising ranges, and incredibly high damage profile.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Rear Grip : Rival Vice Assault Grip

: Rival Vice Assault Grip Stock : RB Crotalus Assault

: RB Crotalus Assault Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Our suppressor is perfect for keeping us concealed while we sprint across the map, and has the bonus of increased damage to pad our TTK. The Rival Vice Assault Grip and RB Crotalus Assault, meanwhile, keep the weapon’s handling to the highest degree without sacrificing too much in the recoil department.

Our MK. 3 Reflector is by far my favorite optic in the game but it can be swapped out for your desired choice. Finally, the 40-round mag further allows outplays and 1vX situations where you need the ammunition to gun everyone down.

Best LMG Loadout

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Our LMG of choice is the Holger 26, as my favorite gunline in Modern Warfare 3 I had to give it some love in this list. Still, despite my bias, the Holger 26 is a laser beam of a weapon and has incredible damage for its base form. Adding some attachments to the Holger 26 will only add to its strength. It’s on the top of the mountain of LMGs and cannot be underestimated.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Barrel : Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel

: Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Stock : RB Crotalus Assault Stock

: RB Crotalus Assault Stock Underbarrel: SL Skeletal Vertical

First up, the duo of the HMRES Mod Suppressor and the Ascent Lord Heavy Barrel increase the Holger’s TTK and range ensuring your bullets hit hard. For our stability needs, we use the SL Skeletal Vertical to keep our shots on target, and the RB Crotalus Assault Stock further boosts our accuracy. Finally, the MK. 3 Reflector is a clean optic with no visual clutter so you can see and track your target without issue.

Best Battle Rifle Loadout

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

With Battle Rifles, there’s only one contender for the best in its class. So we’ve chosen the BAS-B to no one’s surprise. It’s an incredible weapon that often beats out other top-performing guns with its excellent accuracy, good fire rate, and high mobility design. If you’re looking for a Battle Rifle then look no further.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : Bruen Venom Long Barrel

: Bruen Venom Long Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic : Mk. 3 Reflector

: Mk. 3 Reflector Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

We kick off our list of attachments with the Bruen Venom Long Barrel which promises to provide a trifecta of powerful bonuses. Increases in range, bullet velocity, and stability push the BAS-B to its limits. For increased accuracy and recoil control, we use the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and D37 Grip at the expense of some handling and speed. Finally, the 30 Round Magazine keeps us in the fight, and the Mk. 3 Reflector removes visual clutter of the iron sights. Optics are, of course, personal preference and can be swapped for one of your choice.

Best Marksman Rifle Loadout

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The MTZ Interceptor is a finely tuned machine and promises to shave the hairs off of a fly with its accuracy. It has the perfect balance between damage, range, and handling. With a few choice attachments, this weapon can be a dominating machine. Marksman Rifles haven’t always been the best class of weapon, but MW3 and the MTZ Interceptor are changing that perception.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper

: FTAC Ripper Optic : KR Mortis Precision 2.5x

: KR Mortis Precision 2.5x Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Our Monolithic Suppressor increases our range and recoil reduction and keeps us off the mini-map to ensure we can relocate without issue. The FTAC Ripper, meanwhile, solidifies recoil reduction and boosts accuracy by a large margin, and the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel is used for its reliability and reduction in both idle sway and increase in range.

To counteract the heavy kick of the MTZ Interceptor, we use the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip to ensure you can easily hit your shots. Finally, the KR Mortis Precision 2.5x gives you just enough range to take down long-distance targets without sacrificing closer engagements entirely.

Best Sniper Rifle Loadout

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Longbow’s appearance shouldn’t be a surprise to players as it is the single most competent sniper rifle in the game currently. It can be used to hold down a position like a regular sniper or can be transformed into a close-range one-shot monster.

The best attachments are as follows:

Laser : SL Razorhawk Laser Light

: SL Razorhawk Laser Light Optic : RQ-9 Recon

: RQ-9 Recon Stock : Stockless

: Stockless Rear Grip : Citadel LV Tactical Grip

: Citadel LV Tactical Grip Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

As stated, the aim is to tune this class into a movement machine, letting you slip and slide through enemies with this sniper. The SL Razorhawk and RQ-9 Recon make an excellent duo to allow fast ADS and a clean optic. Stockless, Tactical Grip, and SA-M Quickbolt double down on this speedy loadout and allow you to quick-scope your enemy.

That does it for our Modern Warfare 3 Best Loadout for Each Class guide. As we approach Season 1 of MW3, be sure to check back in as we update our loadout guides according to the shifts in the meta. Likewise, be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.