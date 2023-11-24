LMGs are taking a bit of a backseat in the META in Modern Warfare 3. Assault Rifles, SMGs, and extremely mobile snipers are the dominant picks in almost every lobby. The Bruen Mk9 isn’t here to reform the META but to prove that it can still stand against the top dogs. So here’s the best Bruen Mk9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Bruen Mk9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Bruen Mk9 Attachments

The Bruen Mk9 is like most LMGs; a sluggish monster that needs time to put its high damage onto the map.

That higher damage keeps the Bruen Mk9 competitive in a world where mobility and speed is the highest priority stat. Unlike the Holger 26, it doesn’t have any amount of handling but racks up more damage than the Pulemyot 762, which cements it as an incredible weapon to hold down chokes or high-traffic areas. Thanks to the Gunsmith, we can slip on some choice attachments to protect the Bruen Mk9’s weaknesses while propping up its strengths.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : FT Ferocity LT Barrel

: FT Ferocity LT Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper

: FTAC Ripper Optic : Mk. 3 Reflector

: Mk. 3 Reflector Stock: Lane-56 Stock

To keep the Bruen’s damage profile at the top of the class, we use the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and the FT Ferocity LT Barrel as it gives us range, damage, and accuracy and keeps us off the mini-map. The FTAC Ripper and Lane-56 Stock continue to solidify this weapon’s laser-like accuracy and recoil control.

Finally, we have the Mk. 3 Reflector to ensure our visuals aren’t cluttered by nonsense to guarantee you do not lose sight of your target.

Best Bruen Mk9 Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Perks are the foundation of a good loadout and while they may look slightly different in Modern Warfare 3, they still play this crucial role. The Bruen Mk9 is a sluggish LMG with a high damage range, so we want to equip perks to benefit our loadout.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

Our Quick-Grip gloves negate a big weakness of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary when the big gun isn’t needed. Stalke Boots gives us some crucial information on enemy movements so we can react to the evolving combat situation more actively. Finally, the EOD Padding protects us from stray frag grenades or highly damaging killstreaks.

Best Bruen Mk9 Equipment

The addition of Vests is the new spice in MW3. Vests give players bonuses similar to perks, and you must pick the right equipment to be truly effective.

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest will keep us mobile when we need to rotate, offering us the ability to Tac Sprint for longer and a quicker recharge time. The new Breacher Drone is perfect for snagging clutch and unsuspecting kills while the Flashbang can instantly halt an enemy push. Finally, the ACS is the perfect field equipment for strategic game modes such as Hardpoint or Domination.

And there you have it, the best Bruen Mk9 class for Modern Warfare 3. Expect the setup to change as Season 1 drops and balance changes affect the META. Also, stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone.