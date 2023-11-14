Best LMG in Modern Warfare 3 Tier List (MW3)

Modern Warfare 3’s new weapons are potentially the best new addition to the Call of Duty franchise. The LMG class saw five new guns that add some spice to the class and we have spent some time to rate these weapons. Here are our choices for the Best LMG in Modern Warfare 3.

Best LMG in Modern Warfare 3 Tier List

LMGs often don’t receive much love in Call of Duty as they are often too sluggish to keep up with SMGs and offer no extra damage than ARs. In MW3, Sledgehammer Games has upped the mobility and handling of some LMGs to keep them relatively in the META. Below is our Tier List of the brand new Light Machine Guns in Modern Warfare 3.

Tier Weapons S Holger 26 A Pulemyot 762 B Bruen MK9, DG-58 LSW

As Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 approaches, we promise to update the tier list as Sledgehammer Game’s buffs and nerfs.

B-Tier MW3 LMGs

B Tier is for weapons that could use some love from Sledgehammer Games, some choice buffs could see these weapons propelled to new heights. But currently, they are either too sluggish, unable to contend with SMGs or ARs, and have low accuracy.

Bruen MK9

The Bruen MK9 is a big, bulky, suppressing fire machine. Its high fire rate and high magazine count allow it to suppress the enemy team and provide covering fire. But that’s not very appealing to players wanting to dominate the new maps.

This LMG struggles with accuracy and recoil control while having no chance of matching even the most sluggish ARs in mobility. The inability to rotate fast and move around the map in MW3 is a massive disadvantage and nothing that the Bruen MK9 brings can overcome this negative, which is why it finds itself in the B-Tier.

Slapping on some choice attachments can mitigate this problem but by no means negate the weakness. That being said, it is in the B-Tier, meaning it is slightly weak but can perform in any lobby with the correct set-up and playstyle.

DG-58 LSW

The DG-58 LSW is an underwhelming medium fire rate weapon that falls short when compared to its little brother the DG-58.

While its accuracy is fairly manageable, it has a very bouncy recoil that can be detrimental to hitting those crucial shots. Its assault rifle counterpart, DG-58, is a monster of damage and accuracy which overshadows the LMG version almost entirely. The DG-58 LSW brings nothing that the assault rifle version cannot. Despite this shadow hanging over the weapon, it is still a solid choice for LMG players and can hold down a choke or flank with incredible efficiency.

A-Tier MW3 LMGs

A Tier is for weapons in the perfect spot, they are strong and can contend with the best but do have weaknesses that must be compensated with attachments or ignored completely. They need no buffs or nerfs and can remain in this state indefinitely.

Pulemyot 762

The Pulemyot 762 has a very competitive time-to-kill and a very nice balance of damage per shot that rivals certain assault rifles.

Its accuracy is almost perfect too and has the bonus of really comfortable iron sights that do not clutter your vision. But to truly unlock this weapon’s potential you must unlock the 762B Bullpup Conversion Kit, which transforms the Pulemyot into a bona fide assault rifle and, at a push, an SMG. But that is somewhat cheating as this weapon isn’t exactly an LMG when it is completely transformed into another class. So it finds itself in our A Tier.

S-Tier MW3 LMGs

In our God-Tier are weapons that need to be nerfed and tweaked to bring them in line with the rest of the roster. These weapons usually shape the META and are picked the most across all games, sporting incredible damage, laser accuracy, and nonexistent weaknesses. Sledgehammer Games will be responsible for weapons of this class and will only be curbed by swift balance changes.

Holger 26

The Holger 26 is among my favorite weapons in MW3 and is a standout in its class due to the high mobility and handling that most LMGs do not have.

This brand new LMG can match many assault rifles with its fast-paced movement and is no slouch in the damage category either. It features a high time-to-kill, excellent accuracy, and a plethora of attachments that will bolster this weapon further and can even contend with its little brother. The Holger 26 finds itself in the S-Tier class due to its lack of a weakness. From recoil control to damage, all the way to handling and mobility, it is the best LMG right now.

That's it for our best LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 tier list.