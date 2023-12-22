Best TAQ Eradicator in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Released during Season 1 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, the TAQ Eradicator is an Assault Rifle disguised as an LMG. It has perfect stats to make waves in the META so we are here to find out the best TAQ Eradicator loadout to dominate your games.

Best TAQ Eradicator Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best TAQ Eradicator Attachments

The TAQ Eradicator is a powerhouse out of the gate in line with the TAQ 56, TAQM, and TAQV. Its serious damage is only negatively affected by its strong recoil compared to other LMGs. It has a high fire rate and an ease of use perfect for new players.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Lockshot KT85

: Lockshot KT85 Barrel : Conquer-70 Long Barrel

: Conquer-70 Long Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Ammunition : 7.62 High Grain

: 7.62 High Grain Optic: Slate Reflector

The TAQ Eradicator has a significant amount of vertical recoil so we use the Lockshot KT85 muzzle to mitigate it. We use the Conquer-70 Long Barrel and the 7.62 High Grain ammunition for some extra range and damage. Together they give the TAQ a stronger damage range to keep it competitive with the best ARs and MRs this season.

One last increase in recoil control and stability we use the Bruen Heavy Support Grip. Finally, we have the Slate Reflector as our clean optic of choice, it can be swapped out for something like the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X for longer-ranged fights.

Best TAQ Eradicator Perks

Our perks are generally recommended for Warzone and are mostly irrelevant to the weapon you’re using. Here we detail our all-around perk package for any player.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand is a great boon to LMG players since you don’t want to spend hours reloading your primary weapon. In perk slot 2 we have Double Time so you can sprint for longer across the large open sightlines in Warzone’s new map.

Tempered offers a 33% faster plating speed and frees up some bagspace for plenty of nicknacks and gadgets. Finally, High Alert offers you protection from snipers, gives information on enemy positions, and can generally save your life.

Best TAQ Eradicator Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best TAQ Eradicator Attachments

Speed is the name of the game in MW3 and for that, we want to focus on turning the TAQ Eradicator into an AR/SMG hybrid thankfully it already shares many similarities to the Assault Rifle class.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Bore-490

: Bore-490 Barrel : Exiler-84 Short Barrel

: Exiler-84 Short Barrel Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Magazine: 45 Round Magazine

First off we use the Exiler-84 Short Barrel for a speedier ADS and mobility. To continue that trend we have the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop and the FSS OLE-V Laser for even better handling, movement speed, ADS, and sprint-to-fire speeds. Due to the above changes the TAQ Eradicator has harsher recoil so we use the Bore-490 muzzle to tackle that issue.

Finally, since the TAQ Eradicator is an AR disguised as an LMG we want to equip the 45-round magazine for better handling.

Best TAQ Eradicator Perks

Perks in Modern Warfare are visually different but act and feel the same as before. We have different pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses that you can mix and match across your loadout.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: EOD Padding

Since our LMG is sluggish and slow we use the Infantry Vest for faster recharged Tac Sprint and duration. Thanks to the Quick Grip Gloves, we can minimize a large disadvantage of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary in the blink of an eye. Stalker Boots lets us strafe left to right faster while ADSing. EOD Padding offers protection against nasty killstreaks and the odd frag grenade thrown in your direction.

And there you have it, the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.