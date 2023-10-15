Best Longbow Class for Modern Warfare 3 Beta

Modern Warfare 3 is set to release on November 10, but before then, we can all experience the updates and additions Activision has designed for Call of Duty players—tweaked movement, remastered classic maps, improved mechanics, and, most importantly, new guns. The Longbow is the latest addition to the sniper rifle class and has quickly taken over as a player favorite. But many aren’t entirely sure what the best Longbow class is, so here we answer that question.

Best Longbow Loadout for Modern Warfare 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Longbow Attachments

Only two sniper rifles are available in the Modern Warfare 3 Beta, and the Longbow has quickly risen as the favorite. It sports less damage than its counterpart, but that difference is negligible in the Beta, as both weapons have one-hit kill. In the small compact maps of MW3, the Longbow needs to be tuned to the chaotic environment of multiplayer. With that in mind, we focus on making this sniper a fast, agile one-shot machine.

The best attachments are as follows:

Laser : SL Razorhawk Laser Light

: SL Razorhawk Laser Light Optic : RQ-9 Recon

: RQ-9 Recon Stock : Stockless

: Stockless Rear Grip : Citadel LV Tactical Grip

: Citadel LV Tactical Grip Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

As stated, the aim is to tune this class into a movement machine, letting you slip and slide through enemies with this sniper. The SL Razorhawk and RQ-9 Recon make an excellent duo to allow fast ADS and a clean optic. Stockless, Tactical Grip, and SA-M Quickbolt double down on this speedy loadout and allow you to quick-scope your enemy.

Best Longbow Perks

Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 has introduced many changes to the Call of Duty formula, but one of the more exciting additions is the overhauled perk system. Perks now come in the form of body armor, with each piece giving players a unique ability. So, with that in mind, we want to find the best perks to complement our Longbow attachments.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Commando Gloves allows you to reload while sprinting, keeping you mobile even when you need to switch mags. To maintain the movement speed, use the Stalker Boots to increase your ADS and Strafe speeds. Finally, the Tac Mask reduces flashbangs to give you a better shot at hitting enemies trying to overwhelm you with tactical equipment. With this combo, you’ll rampage across the map, taking down enemies one shot at a time.

Best Longbow Equipment

Modern Warfare 3 also has a few cool additions to the equipment system, but one change stands out above the rest. Vests offer players a unique way to build their loadout by having two lethal grenades, two tactical equipment, and many more. This breath of fresh air on creating your loadout can be a fun mini-game to find the best combinations. But that being said, we have done the work for you!

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

There is no better Vest than the Infantry Vest in the multiplayer Beta. It gives you the ability to Tac Sprint for a longer duration and recharge quicker. The Breacher Drone is the perfect lethal to flush out a few campers, especially when paired with the Flashbang. Finally, the brand-new ACS allows you to hold a point on Domination or Hardpoint without being inside the zone. Perfect for those strategic game modes.

And there we have it. The best Longbow class in Modern Warfare 3 Beta. It won’t be long before MW3 launches, so be sure to stick with us for the latest news and guides on all things Call of Duty.