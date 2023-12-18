Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone Tier List

Season 1 of Warzone is already knee-deep in the META as players search for the best and most optimal weapons to score easy wins. One of those weapons sits deep inside the Marksman Rifle class, so here we are looking at them all in a tidy tier list.

Warzone Marksman Rifle Tier List

Across Call of Duty history, Marksman Rifles have always had a strange relationship with the game, they aren’t as versatile as Assault Rifles or Battle Rifles, but they lack the damage of Sniper Rifles and are completely left wanting in any CQC engagement. However, thanks the the beefy health of Warzone players Marksman Rifles have found a home with strong, hard-hitting weapons that walk the line between mobility, damage, and range. Below are our rankings for the new Marksman Rifles in Warzone.

Tier Weapon B KVD Enforcer A MCW 6.8, DM56 S MTZ Interceptor

We will continue to update as Season 1’s META is defined and redefined over the months.

B-Tier Marksman Rifle

Our B-Tier is reserved for weapons that are underperforming right now and are usually held back by their weaknesses, either low damage or highly inconsistent maybe even hard to control. Whatever the case, these weapons are in need of some love from Sledgehammer Games for them to see any competitive play.

KVD Enforcer

The KVD Enforcer feels like a hand cannon, an unruly, uncontrollable, and unstoppable weapon. Sadly, that unruliness doesn’t translate into actual damage, especially if the weapon’s recoil causes your shots to be off-center and unreliable.

There is some hope that with some recoil, accuracy, and handling buffs, we could potentially see the KVD Enforcer rise to S-Tier status, but for now, it remains the worst MR in Warzone.

A-Tier Marksman Rifle

Where all the balanced weapons belong. These weapons have a lot of strengths, but importantly they have weaknesses that do not hold them back. They can contend with the META and perform in it despite their weaknesses on paper, but on the flip side, they aren’t expected to be nerfed or buffed. Weapons in this category should remain at their power for a long time to come.

MCW 6.8

The MCW’s older brother is a pretty good weapon, its accuracy and recoil control are on-par with the MTZ Interceptor but lack that same damage. It does however sport a faster fire rate but since you need to hit double the shots with this weapon you need to be exceedingly accurate to pull out its full potential.

With the right attachments, you’ll find the MCW 6.8 as good as most decent weapons, contending with some META guns but ultimately falling just a little short of true competitive players.

DM56

With a family that consists of the Holger 556 and the Holger 26, the bar was set very high for the DM56 and it does not disappoint. Calling this weapon a Marksman Rifle seems wrong as it has all the handling of a fast Assault Rifle, the damage of a Battle Rifle, and the accuracy of a Sniper Rifle. There is one single statline that causes the DM56 to be stuck in A-Tier; damage.

No amount of attachments can fix its low damage per shot, causing this weapon to be used like a single-shot rifle that must hit every shot for the highest efficiency. It is by far the weakest in terms of damage across all Marksman Rifles and is its only shortcoming preventing its rise into S-Tier enlightenment.

S-Tier Marksman Rifle

The absolute God-Tier weapons have a reserved place in this tier. The best of the best with almost zero weaknesses, and uncountable strengths, and are usually extremely easy to use. Those looking to get a leg up on the competition should read carefully and choose one of the below weapons. But be warned, weapons of this tier are volatile and are the most likely candidates for nerfs by Sledgehammer Games.

MTZ Interceptor

Potentially one of the most surprising God-Tier weapons in Warzone, the MTZ Interceptor was discovered by players when they found its base form almost two-shotting enemy operators. Since then the community has found the perfect build to make this competitive weapon stand out among the rest of the META.

With a 2.5X scope, some recoil controlling attachments, and extra range the MTZ Interceptor will dominate Warzone lobbies. It is surprising how strong this Marksman Rifle can be and is absolutely a must-pick for players looking for a win.

That is our Best Marksman Rifle in Warzone Tier List and we will strive to update it as the META continues to define itself for Season 1. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and updates.