Best Modern Warfare 3 KVD Enforcer Loadout (MW3)

When it comes to marksman rifles, the KVD Enforcer can be a dangerous addition to your arsenal. While it’s a great gun on it’s own, every weapon can use a bit of help with attachments and extra gear. Here’s the best KVD Enforcer loadout for Modern Warfare 3.

Best Attachments For KVD Enforcer

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Some of the best things to focus on when you’re setting up your loadout for the KVD Enforcer are going to be the damage and accuracy. You can get one-shot kills with it pretty consistently, but aiming for the head is going to yield the best results. If you’re playing in Hardcore Mode, it’s going to be a significant improvement if you can get your shots off before the other operator.

Given the focus being on damage and accuracy, there are certain attachments that are going to be the most helpful. Here’s what we found to be some of the best attachments for the KVD Enforcer:

ELR Blackfire Compensator L – Improved Recoil Control.

– Improved Recoil Control. KAS-7 Integrated Suppressor – Increases Damage, Range and Recoil Control and hides your shots from enemies.

– Increases Damage, Range and Recoil Control and hides your shots from enemies. BPZ40 Hybrid – Dual Optic toggle between 5.5x magnification and a hybrid sight.

– Dual Optic toggle between 5.5x magnification and a hybrid sight. Exo-Tac – Stock that increases accuracy and improves ADS Speed.

– Stock that increases accuracy and improves ADS Speed. Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip – Increases Recoil Control and Aim Stability.

You can swap out any of these with a rear grip or underbarrel attachment, but do what you can to keep the focus on accuracy and damage to make short work of enemies without getting badly hurt. The suppressor should be able to keep you off the radar even while engaging, so you shouldn’t have to worry about enemies converging on you after you get a kill.

Having an optic that can swap between magnification is key for marksman rifles like the KVD Enforcer because you can still rely on it if an enemy gets up close to you. It serves as a better alternative to Tac Stance given the low firing rate compared to SMGs and Assault Rifles. The Exo-Tac stock makes the transition to your sights easier, and the underbarrel grip is helpful for keeping you stable.

Best Perks For KVD Enforcer

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

To really reap the most benefits out of the KVD Enforcer, try to use equipment that’ll help you stay undetected from your enemies. It’s not a gun tailored for running around the map, so it’s best to be able to securely hold down a point with your perks.

Marksman Gloves – Reduces your weapon’s sway and flinch while aiming down your sights.

– Reduces your weapon’s sway and flinch while aiming down your sights. Stalker Boots – Increased Strafe and ADS speed.

– Increased Strafe and ADS speed. Mission Control Comlink – Decreases killstreak cost by one kill and scorestreak cost by 125.

– Decreases killstreak cost by one kill and scorestreak cost by 125. Bone Conduction Headset – Reduces combat noise and makes it easier to hear enemy footsteps and gunshots.

The Mission Control Comlink makes it easier to get killstreaks while staying a little farther from the front lines, allowing you to keep up with everyone else. That headset should make it easier to focus on your shots and spend less time trying to find where to aim, making you a devastating force to be reckoned with when you’ve dialed your aim in.

Best Equipment For KVD Enforcer

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

As you play with marksman rifles like the KVD Enforcer, you’re going to want to focus much of your gear around being vigilant and staying out of your enemies’ sights. You might not need a lethal grenade as much as you would for other guns and styles, but a solid pistol can make for a helpful secondary in a pinch.

CCT Comms Vest – Zooms out radar for you and nearby allies, while also making enemies stay on the map for longer.

– Zooms out radar for you and nearby allies, while also making enemies stay on the map for longer. Decoy Grenade – Counter-Intel grenade that messes with enemy radar and simulates gunfire.

– Counter-Intel grenade that messes with enemy radar and simulates gunfire. Comm Scrambler – Creates a circle of radio interference that protects yourself and teammates from detection.

All the equipment can be useful depending on how you use it, but if you really want to be a versatile ghost, then you can both distract and evade enemies to relocate and get the drop on them. Not only that, but you can take care of your teammates in the process.

That’s about all there is to setting up your loadout for the KVD Enforcer in MW3. It’s an incredibly powerful tool if you’ve got the right setup, so be sure to have fun with it and dial in your focus how you prefer. For more loadout guides like for the DG 58 or MTZ Interceptor, be sure to check back here.