Marksman Rifles have always been a lackluster class of weapon in the Call of Duty franchise, but MW3 aims to disregard that sentiment. We finally have an MR that can contend with some of the best weapons in the game right now, so let’s take a look at the MTZ Interceptor’s best loadout.

Best MTZ Interceptor Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Best MTZ Interceptor Attachments

Simply put, the MTZ Interceptor in MW3 is a finely tuned monster.

It has a perfect balance between range, damage, accuracy, and handling. Assault rifles will pale in comparison to the damage output of this weapon, but you must hit your shots for it to be truly effective. SMG players will continue to be nuisances in CQC, but with fast reactions and some good gameplay, you can even outpace those slippery players.

There isn’t much the MTZ Interceptor cannot do, and it’s a surprisingly good weapon for the Marksman Rifle class. It is likewise the best choice for a fast-paced CQC MR, and equally fantastic as a long-range, high-accuracy sniper pick.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel

: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper

: FTAC Ripper Optic : KR Mortis Precision 2.5x

: KR Mortis Precision 2.5x Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

Our Monolithic Suppressor increases our range and recoil reduction, and keeps us off the mini-map to ensure we can relocate without issue. The FTAC Ripper, meanwhile, solidifies recoil reduction and boosts accuracy by a large margin, and the MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel is used for its reliability and reduction in both idle sway and increase in range.

To counteract the heavy kick of the MTZ Interceptor, we use the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip to ensure you can hit your shots with ease. Finally, the KR Mortis Precision 2.5x gives you just enough range to take down long-distance targets without sacrificing closer engagements entirely.

Best MTZ Interceptor Perks

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The MTZ Interceptor is best used when posted up in a nice corner or section of the map so that you can control players coming and going, taking down enemies while providing cover to allies. To that end, we need to equip some choice perks to help us achieve that goal.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

As the name suggests, you’ll want to slip on some Marksman Gloves to ensure that your shots hit true and so that you can reduce idle sway as you stalk your prey. EOD Padding will give you protection against explosive hazards and grenades thrown to flush you out of your position. Sadly, due to our preferred Vest, we are not able to choose a pair of boots, but we think this exchange is more than worth it.

Best MTZ Interceptor Equipment

The MTZ Interceptor needs equipment that will help you hunker down and take down enemies without bother. We want to utilize anything that allows us to remain in our position as long as possible while keeping the option of rotating available.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

You’ll want to equip the Gunner Vest for the coveted Overkill perk, allowing you to take 2 primary weapons into battle rather than 1. Be sure to take one of the best SMGs right now to maximize its potential, as we want to focus our efforts on hunkering down with the MTZ Interceptor.

The Breacher Drone is still a great pick too, as it can be sent from long distances to score easy kills. Flashbangs can instantly stop an enemy push on your position and give you crucial moments to prepare for a gunfight, and the ACS is most worthwhile in objective-based game modes like Domination or Hardpoint.

That does it for our best MTZ Interceptor Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 guide. As we approach Season 1 of MW3, be sure to check back in as we update our loadout guides according to the shifts in the meta. Likewise, be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.