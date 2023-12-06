Best Holger 556 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

MW3 and Warzone season 1 has finally arrived and with it comes a swathe of new weapons and changes. Along with that is the release of Warzone and all the tinkering with loadouts that come with it. But thankfully, we’ve tinkered enough and found the best loadout for the Holger 556.

Best Holger 556 Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Holger 556 Attachments

The Holger 556 has one of the best TTKs in the Warzone environment. Enemy operators sport 300 health with a full plate vest and there is no weapon that can shred through that like the Holger.

Pinpoint accuracy, high damage per shot, and a very strong fire rate. There is little this monster of an assault rifle can’t do. Even its handling is nothing to be ignored as it can be one of the faster assault rifles in Warzone and MW3. But for now, let’s look at the best attachments to maximize the Holger 556’s ability.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : Chrios-6 Match

: Chrios-6 Match Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

We kick off our list with the VT-Spiritfire Suppressor and the Chrios-6 Match barrel to increase our range, accuracy, damage, and recoil control. As a bonus, the suppressor keeps us off the minimap which is now an extremely important aspect of the new Warzone systems. The Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip helps us land crucial shots regardless of range while the Slate Reflector gives us a clean optic to acquire our target.

Finally, we of course have the 40-round magazine to ensure we can rip through an entire squad’s health bars, whether they are fully plated or not.

Best Holger 556 Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

While MW3’s perk system got a revamp and a stylistic change, Warzone remains with its previous system of perks while adding some new and interesting ones. Since we’re using a medium-long-range assault rifle, we want to use perks that will enable this weapon to shine and give us the best chance at catching a Warzone W.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 3 : Resupply

: Resupply Perk 4: Resolute

Double time increases our Tactical Sprint recharge and duration to ensure we can cross open sightlines with speed. Sleight of Hand is a timeless perk that allows us to reload quicker and make sure we aren’t out of the fight for long. In the Perk 3 slot we have resupply, a perk that cannot be underestimated for its value over an entire match.

Finally, we have Resolute, a brand new perk that offers a burst of movement speed when we are hit by bulletfire. Thanks to MW3’s movement mechanics we can use this perk to escape unwinnable situations and turn them on their heads.

Best Holger 556 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

Best Holger 556 Attachments

The Holger 556 is an extremely competent assault rifle, and it finds itself in a perfect spot that isn’t too strong and is by no means weak. We can expect to see the 556 remain in its spot for a long time to come, as Sledgehammer Games has no reason to nerf the weapon.

While the Holger 556 doesn’t compare well to the MCW or the SVA 545, it cannot be underestimated as its long-range potentially outperforms even the best ARs. Its sustained fire accuracy is among the best in its class, and the TTK on this weapon is nothing to turn your nose at. We’re not even done as we can push the Holger 556 to further heights with some choice attachments.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Komodo Heavy

: Komodo Heavy Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Rear Grip : Intruder Grip

: Intruder Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Komodo Heavy and Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip are a perfect pair of decreasing recoil and increasing accuracy while sacrificing a nominal amount of handling. However, the Intruder Grip counteracts handling loss by giving the Holger 556 some ADS speed. The Optic is a personal preference but is ideal if you’re looking for a sight with no clutter. Finally, the 40-round mag gets us enough bullets to remove as many opponents as possible without reloading.

With these attachments, the Holger will kick suddenly and immediately after stabilizing with laser-like accuracy.

Best Holger 556 Perks

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games via Twinfinite

The perks system has seen a small revamp, as we are now given the choice of different pieces of body gear that can be swapped out at will. The Holger 556 is a standard Assault Rifle through and through, so we want to equip perks that will bolster this weapon to squeeze out each bit of power.

The best Perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

MW3 is no different from any other Call of Duty when considering the chaos of the multiplayer. Due to the fast-paced nature of MP, we want to equip the Quick Grip Gloves to be able to keep up with the pace. Climbing boots give us a new way to approach a map by letting us vault over terrain incredibly fast while protecting us from all fall damage. Finally, the Tac Mask is the perfect protection from the flashbang spam and concussion assault we all hate.

That does it for our best Holger 556 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone guide. Now that we are in Season 1 of MW3 and Warzone, be sure to check back in as we update our loadout guides. Likewise, be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.