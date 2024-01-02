Warzone Season 1 is well underway and with it, players are wondering where how Sniper Rifles stack up in the new Urzikstan map. We are here to answer that question with our Tier List below that will detail the best sniper in Warzone to take into the battlefield.

Best Sniper Rifle in Warzone Tier List

Since Warzone’s first inception, Sniper Rifles have been the go-to long-range damage option for most players. They’ve seen the highest highs and lowest lows, but Season 1 of this brand-new Warzone experience sees sniper rifles claim their rightful spot on the throne. Some snipers find themselves dominating every lobby while others are left in the dust, waiting for a buff or two. Below are our rankings of the new sniper rifles introduced in MW3.

Tier Weapons C XRK Stalker B Longbow A KV Inhibitor S KATT AMR

We will continue to update as Season 1’s META is defined and redefined over the months.

C-Tier

The C-Tier is for weapons we cannot recommend outside of some fun or purposefully challenging gameplay as these guns cannot contend in any way against the best weapons. Without some serious help from Sledgehammer Games, these weapons will remain at the very bottom. Anyone searching for a competitive advantage should stay away!

XRK Stalker

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

In our bottom position, we have the XRK Stalker, introduced in Season 1 of Warzone, this new sniper did not make a splash. It is comparable to the KATT AMR but flounders just under the mark and as such feel completely underwhelming in comparison.

At full damage, the XRK Stalker is unable to one-shot down an enemy operator without explosive ammunition. This causes a consequence of lower accuracy and harder-to-hit shots, culminating in a weapon that either misses far too often or is unable to down enemies reliably.

B-Tier

Our B-Tier is reserved for weapons that are underperforming right now and are either held back by their weaknesses or completely overshadowed by other weapons. Unless they receive some buffs or the top dogs receive some nerfs, these weapons are doomed to roam this tier for eternity.

Longbow

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Longbow is a fast-paced bolt action sniper rifle that feels very similar to a semi-automatic rifle thanks to the supremely fast fire rate. Unfortunately, it suffers from the lowest damage range of all sniper rifles and has very few other positives to bring it to a good place.

In Warzone, the Longbow has too little range and sub-par damage for the long sightlines that make up Urzikstan. Its fast fire rate can keep it in a medium-ranged fight where quick, fast shots can score you an unexpected kill.

A-Tier

A place for perfectly balanced weapons. They have their strengths and their weaknesses but are not held down or overshadowed by better weapons. These weapons can contend with the META on paper but when push comes to shove they are still outclassed by the God-Tiered guns. On the positive side, any weapon in this tier isn’t expected to receive any volatile buffs or nerfs due to their balanced placement.

KV Inhibitor

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As our only Semi-Automatic sniper rifle, the KV Inhibitor is an interesting weapon as it sports the second-highest damage for these rifles but can churn out bullets faster than you may realize. It’s the only entry on this list that serves better as a close-ranged sniper, think the MTZ Interceptor mixed with Longbow.

The KV Inhibitor is capable of downing an opponent in just 3 shots but has the expected kickback and recoil of a high-powered sniper rifle. It can be as devastating as the MTZ Interceptor but is unable to one-shot enemy operators as you’d expect from a sniper rifle.

S-Tier

The absolute God-Tier weapons have a reserved place in this tier. They are undoubtedly the best weapons, with almost no weaknesses, and have the highest damage, and the cleanest accuracy. Those looking to get a leg up on the competition should read carefully and choose one of the below weapons. But be warned, weapons of this tier are volatile and are the most likely candidates for nerfs by Sledgehammer Games.

KATT AMR

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The undeniable best sniper in Warzone is the KATT AMR, its incredible accuracy coupled with its ability to one-shot any enemy no matter the health is wonderful and the reason it is in our S-tier. Unlike other sniper rifles, the KATT AMR does not need explosive ammunition and therefore doesn’t suffer any accuracy loss.

All attachments that the KATT AMR uses are only bonuses, increasing accuracy, range, and damage, at the cost of nothing but handling. Any player wanting a competitive advantage must pick up this sniper and experience the complete devastation it can bring.

That’s it for our best Sniper Rifle in Warzone tier list, so you should now have an idea of what the best Snipers are in Season 1. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty content at Twinfinite and take a peak at the other guides, news, and updates below!