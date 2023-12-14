Best XRK Stalker Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer & Warzone

XRK Stalker is the most recent sniper added to Call of Duty. It came with the Season 1 update and instantly toppled KATT-AMR, becoming the king of long-range combat.

So, if you are a meta slave just like me, let’s build you the best XRK Stalker one-shot loadout for MW3 and Warzone.

XRK Stalker Loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

Stock: No Stock

Barrel: Fission 60

What does a gun need to become god-tier in Warzone? The answer is VERSATILITY!

First, it has to be competitive at close range. Therefore, we will use the No Stock mod and the FSS OLE-V Laser for better agility and ADS speed. On top of that, adding the XRK Stalker Ligh Bolt is a no-brainer since it boosts the fire rate and rechamber time by almost 50%!

The second requirement is solid long-range, and that’s where the Fission 60 barrel and the Sonic Suppressor XL come in. The mobility we get from the mods above will more than compensate for the losses these two impose. Plus, we get better range and bullet velocity, which is excellent for Warzone sniping.

XRK Stalker had better stats than the KATT-AMR from the start. And, once you include all these mods, the gap widens by a mile. Realistically, the only scenario where the Stalker can lose with this build is in super long-range standouts.

One more thing. Despite our modifications, the XRK Stalker still loses to SMGs and Shotguns at point-blank range. That’s why I urge you to pick up a WSP Swarm or a Fennec 45 as a support weapon. Trust me now, and thank me later.

XRK Stalker Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Focus

Perk 3: Tempered

Perk 4: Ghost

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

First, Double Time is the best utility perk for Warzone, and you should use it in every one of your builds. It’s suitable for traversing the big Warzone maps on foot and evading enemies once you inevitably commit to close-quarter fights.

Next, we will take Focus and Tempered on slots three and four. Tempered will make our plates last much longer, both in sniping duels and extended gunfights. Additionally, Focus is an all-around excellent sniper perk, and we have nothing better to bring anyway.

Lastly, we are picking up Ghost as the fourth perk. This slot is pretty much a personal preference, so choose whichever perk works best for you. I think Resolute, High Alert, and Flex are all excellent choices.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

XRK Stalker Build for Multiplayer in MW3

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Ammo: .50 Cal High Grain Rounds

Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

Stock: No Stock

The best way to play snipers in MW3 multiplayer is to quickscope. The problem is that until XRK Stalker came along, Longbow was the go-to quickscope sniper but was very inconsistent. With the Stalker in the game now, we can finally build a sniper that feels as good as Intervention felt back in MW2.

Sonic Suppressor XL, XRK Stalker Light Bolt, No Stock, and the FSS OLE-V Laser will all carry over from our Warzone build. They will provide us with ADS speed, fire rate, and range that we need in multiplayer.

The .50 Cal High Grain Rounds will give us slightly less range than the Fissure 60 barrel, but we will regain our ADS speed. This attachment isn’t locked in, though. If you are playing modes with smaller maps, you can take a Grip mod or a scope with smaller magnification instead.

XRK Stalker Quickscope Class for Multiplayer in MW3

Vest: Assassin Vest

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Boots: Stalker Boots

Gear: Mission Control Comlink

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Proximity Mine

Class setup was revamped in MW3, so we now have tactical clothes and gear instead of perks. This change hurt many load-outs, but snipers received a massive upgrade in the Season 1 update, all thanks to the new Assassin Vest. It works as an upgraded Ghost perk, allowing you to be undetectable even while stationary!

The Marksman Gloves and Stalker Boots are there to boost our flinch resistance and sneakiness. You don’t have any good alternatives for these two slots for this class, so consider these and the Assassin Vest non-changeable.

For the gear slot, we will go with Mission Control Comlink. With this class, you will be fragging like a madman, and the Comlink will further accelerate you. The only other gear you should consider is the Threat Identification System, but who cares about helping teammates? Am I right?

You now have everything you need to build the best XRK Stalker loadout for Warzone and MW3 multiplayer. There are many other classes for you to try out in MW3, and we even linked a couple of related guides below to help you with that.