MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Release Time Countdown

The new Call of Duty season is coming, and you know what that means? A bunch of new content! So, if you want to dive into the action as soon as the patch drops, then you better keep an eye on the MW3 and Warzone Season 3 release time countdown we prepared just below.
Season 3 Release Time Countdown for MW3 & Warzone
Season 3 for Warzone and MW3 will start on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 9 AM PT, and you can use the countdown timer above to see how much is left till then. The Season 3 patch will bring a load of new content to both MW3 and Warzone, including new maps, modes, and operators. If you want more info about that, see the early patch notes.
How Big Will the Season 3 Update Size Be?
Season 2 Reloaded update required a sizeable 19GB download, and we can expect the same from Season 3. It could be even more, depending on whether you’re on console on PC, but for now, this seems like an okay estimate. I mean, everything is better than ARK when it comes to update sizes.
When Can You Preload the Season 3 Update?
It’s expected that the preload will become available a couple of hours before the Season 3 update drops. That puts it at about 6 AM PT. Still, the best thing you can do is leave your PC/Console on and let the CoD HQ do its thing. That thing alone takes up so much space that it should at least do that.
That does it for our MW3 and Warzone Season 3 release time countdown. If you are interested in other CoD-related info, do check out the rest of the stuff we have here on Twinfinite. The new season will surely bring more obnoxious quests, like get melee backstab or operator assault kills, so be sure to read up on that as well.