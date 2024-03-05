I’m always excited for a mid-season patch, especially if it brings me something that I can use to violate my opponents in melee. I will then proceed to trash-talk them over voice but that’s besides the point. Here are the MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes.

Recommended Videos

Season 2 Reloaded Patch Notes for MW3 & Warzone

Image Source: Activision via Twitter

The S2 Reloaded patch will bring a bunch of new content to MW3 and Warzone, from guns and maps to skins and even vehicles for the Zombies mode. The list is extensive, so we split it into a few sections to make it easier to navigate. Check them out below.

New Maps, Modes, & Playlists

Image Source: Activision via Twitter

First, here are the new maps and map variants that we’ll be getting:

Das Haus (6v6) – Remastered training facility from CoD: Vanguard. If you are a CS player and haven’t played Vanguard, know that it looks very much like Vertigo.

– Remastered training facility from CoD: Vanguard. If you are a CS player and haven’t played Vanguard, know that it looks very much like Vertigo. Airborne (6v6) – Terminal variant for the Vortex mode.

– Terminal variant for the Vortex mode. Skidgrow (6v6) – Skidrow variant for the Vortex mode.

Next, the new and returning game modes for the MW3 Season 2 Reloaded patch are:

Vortex — Decay’s Realm – Fight on eldritch-themed maps in four game modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.

– Fight on eldritch-themed maps in four game modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint. Bounty – Team Deathmatch but with slight adjustments and bonuses for killing the top fraggers.

– Team Deathmatch but with slight adjustments and bonuses for killing the top fraggers. Juggermosh – You get to play as Juggernauts from the Warhammer 40,000 universe on Kill Confirmed and Domination modes (3rd person available). Each player starts with an Ultramarine suit (same bonuses as the Juggernaut Recon Killstreak) Furthermore, there are special weapons, Perks, health bars and no fall damage in this mode. The center of the map holds a one-hit kill melee weapon, Chainsword, which you can equip and tear down the lobby with.

New Skins, Operators, & Weapons

Image Source: Activision via Twitter

As expected of a mid-season patch, we won’t be getting that many new things in Season 2 Reloaded, but those that we do are quite impressive. Here they are:

Soulrender (Sword) – A new melee weapon that you can unlock by completing challenges from the new battle pass sector. It has a special move set combining quick slashing and heavy attacks. Also, a completely new camo, Omnigenesis, will be available for it.

– A new melee weapon that you can unlock by completing challenges from the new battle pass sector. It has a special move set combining quick slashing and heavy attacks. Also, a completely new camo, Omnigenesis, will be available for it. SOA Subverter (Battle Rifle) – Chambered in 7.62, this gun has high damage and a very good rate of fire. It could potentially stir up the MW3 and Warzone meta.

(Battle Rifle) – Chambered in 7.62, this gun has high damage and a very good rate of fire. It could potentially stir up the MW3 and Warzone meta. New store bundles – Warhammer 40,000, Godzilla x Kong, and the Dune bundles will be available in the store. Operators and operator skins – Ultramarine Scout, Blood Angels Scout, Ultramar’s Vengeance and Baal’s Wrath Juggernaut Recon skin variants, Harkonnen Hunter, Paul Atreides Operator, Paul Atreides Fedaykin Stealth Suit, Kong Armor, Cadian Kasrkin, Battle Sister. Weapon skins and blueprints – Angel’s Fury (BR), Courage and Honour (BR), Contempt (Shotgun), Righteous Storm (WSP-9), Rook (HRM-8), Harkonnen (AR), Harkonnen (SR), Harkonnen Long Sword (Soulrender), Titan Tech Rifle (LMG), Monarch Stinger (AR), Hammer of The Emperor (AR), Born Soldier (MR), Munitorum Issue Blade (Melee), Heretic’s Bane (LMG), Emperor’s Fury (AR), Aegis Imperialis (Riot Shield), The Flesh Tearer (Sword), The Teeth of Terra (Sword). Aftermarket parts – JAK Outlaw-277 Kit transforms BAS-B into a lever-action rifle with much better accuracy but worse DPM, JAK Backsaw Kit transforms Holger 556 into a double-barrel AR with a high capacity drum mag.

– Warhammer 40,000, Godzilla x Kong, and the Dune bundles will be available in the store.

MW3 Zombies Changes

Image Source: Activision via Twitter

A couple of new features will be available in the MW3 Zombies mode once the Season 2 Reloaded patch drops. Here is a list of them:

New story mission and Dark Aether Rift – Fight the Zombie horde and the Terminus Outcomes mercenaries together with Sergei Ravenov. Then, complete the Rift Gate for some sweet loot, including the Blood Burner Key.

– Fight the Zombie horde and the Terminus Outcomes mercenaries together with Sergei Ravenov. Then, complete the Rift Gate for some sweet loot, including the Blood Burner Key. Warlord Keres – She is a new warlord who specializes in chemical warfare. You can find her inside the Killhouse at the Orlov Military Base, and she has many traps and turrets around. Also, don’t forget to bring a gas mask to this encounter, as most of her attacks and booby traps feature poison clouds.

– She is a new warlord who specializes in chemical warfare. You can find her inside the Killhouse at the Orlov Military Base, and she has many traps and turrets around. Also, don’t forget to bring a gas mask to this encounter, as most of her attacks and booby traps feature poison clouds. New schematics – Three new schematics. Mags of Holding – Allows you to shoot while depleting ammo directly from your stash. So, in other words, you can fire away without ever needing to reload mags. Blood Burner Key – A key that summons a bike wonder vehicle. This bike kills zombies as you run them over and even has an Aether Pulse ability that blasts enemies close to you. V-R11 Wonder Weapon – A wonder weapon capable of converting zombies into friendly mercenaries and vice versa. Also, if you target your allies, you can provide them with a temporary immunity to zombies.

– Three new schematics.

Warzone Changes

Image Source: Activision via Twitter

Minor content drops for Warzone in Season 2 Reloaded, including:

Research Vessel Mobile POI – A new mobile POI that circles around the island’s shoreline on Fortune’s Keep. It will feature a special buy station, a UAV tower, and a decontamination station that works like PDS .

– A new mobile POI that circles around the island’s shoreline on Fortune’s Keep. It will feature a special buy station, a UAV tower, and a decontamination station that works like . Bunker Buster – A new killstreak that lets you drop a bunker-busting missile down on your enemies.

– A new killstreak that lets you drop a bunker-busting missile down on your enemies. Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) – A new field upgrade with which you can clear away the gas in a limited area (works like Heat Shield in Apex Legends).

Season 2 Reloaded patch for MW3 and Warzone will go live on March 6th at 9 AM PST. Also, it will probably require you to re-launch and update the game to get all the new stuff. No info is available now if there is going to be a server downtime and if for how long.

That sums up the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes and release date. Also, we have a designated Call of Duty section here on Twinfinite. So, check it out for all the latest CoD-related news and guides.