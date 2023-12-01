Call of Duty

MW3 Vortex Mode Explained

Want to fight zombie style?

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

The Call of Duty franchise is well known for implementing different modes in regular updates to make sure you never get bored. One of those new modes in is the MW3 Vortex Mode that’s coming soon. Here’s everything you need to know about how it works and when you’ll be able to play it.

What Is Modern Warfare 3 Vortex Mode?

Vortex Mode in Modern Warfare III is a limited-time mode that is due to come as part of Season 1 Reloaded. What’s most interesting about this mode is that you can use the Ray Gun from Zombies against other players. One of those things you’ve always imagined doing while in the CoD world, isn’t it?

But keep in mind that only one player will be lucky enough to be spawned with this powerful weapon during the battle, and that privilege comes with a price. The task of all of the other players is to hunt down the player with the Ray Gun and whoever manages to eliminate him will become the new owner of the mighty gun.

a massive enemy in MW3 zombies
Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Activision has described this mode as free for all, meaning that there are no teams, so every player fights for themselves. Vortex Mode can be played in three multiplayer maps – Satan’s Quarry, Sporeyard, and Tetanus.

The release of Season 1 Reloaded is expected in late January/early February 2024. Also, don’t forget that Vortex Mode won’t be available forever once it’s released. It won’t be made part of the permanent MW3 playlist, but there is no clear hint after what amount of time the developers plan on removing it.

That’s all you need to know about the MW3 Vortex Mode. We’ll have more tips and tricks for it once it launches, and we have other MW3 guides linked below.

Related Posts

About the author

Nenad Milićević

Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.

More Stories by Nenad Milićević

Comments