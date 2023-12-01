MW3 Vortex Mode Explained

The Call of Duty franchise is well known for implementing different modes in regular updates to make sure you never get bored. One of those new modes in is the MW3 Vortex Mode that’s coming soon. Here’s everything you need to know about how it works and when you’ll be able to play it.

What Is Modern Warfare 3 Vortex Mode?

Vortex Mode in Modern Warfare III is a limited-time mode that is due to come as part of Season 1 Reloaded. What’s most interesting about this mode is that you can use the Ray Gun from Zombies against other players. One of those things you’ve always imagined doing while in the CoD world, isn’t it?

But keep in mind that only one player will be lucky enough to be spawned with this powerful weapon during the battle, and that privilege comes with a price. The task of all of the other players is to hunt down the player with the Ray Gun and whoever manages to eliminate him will become the new owner of the mighty gun.

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

Activision has described this mode as free for all, meaning that there are no teams, so every player fights for themselves. Vortex Mode can be played in three multiplayer maps – Satan’s Quarry, Sporeyard, and Tetanus.

The release of Season 1 Reloaded is expected in late January/early February 2024. Also, don’t forget that Vortex Mode won’t be available forever once it’s released. It won’t be made part of the permanent MW3 playlist, but there is no clear hint after what amount of time the developers plan on removing it.

That’s all you need to know about the MW3 Vortex Mode. We’ll have more tips and tricks for it once it launches, and we have other MW3 guides linked below.