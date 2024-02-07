Call of Duty Season 2 features various Zombies content that brings the undead world to Warzone. So, if you want to learn more about the latest exclusive weapons, we’re here to show you how to get Wonder Weapons in Warzone.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Wonder Weapons in Warzone

You can earn a Wonder Weapon by participating in the limited-time Rogue Signal Public Event. The mode will be available for the Season 2 launch, which will periodically appear in a match. It’s a reasonably fast-paced challenge that only lasts 90 seconds, but you won’t always unlock this event due to its randomized mechanics.

Players must open the Rewards Cache, which will be locked for 30 seconds after the objective completion. The first team to open it will receive all its content, and the items inside will be completely randomized. If you’re lucky enough, you may claim a MW3 Zombies Wonder Weapon.

Image Source: Activision

When in a match, the Rogue Signal notification will appear with a HUD element and objective. Next, complete a general task, such as getting the most kills or the most enemy damage. The top three teams will eventually be rewarded for these efforts, where you must locate the Rewards Cache. However, these valuables won’t remain with you once the match ends, just like MW3 Zombies.

The Horde Hunt collection may also provide a Wonder Weapon in Warzone, but it only seems to feature cosmetics. That may change the more you progress through Season 2, as it has indicated new arrivals in the future. You can participate in a mode within the Warzone playlist and begin taking down zombies to collect Bones and Skulls during the match.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Zombie power-ups will be available at this time, where longtime players will recognize familiar abilities like Max Ammo and Full Armor.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get Wonder Weapons in Warzone. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our tier list for the best shotgun.