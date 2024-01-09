Best Shotgun in Warzone Tier List

Warzone and MW3 are deep into Season 1 and with it comes players wondering where their favorite weapons sit against the rest. In that spirit, we are here to explore the best shotguns in Warzone and slot them into a neat tier list.

Warzone Shotgun Tier List

Shotguns have a turbulent relationship with Warzone, they are either completely unbalanced or entirely useless. Warzone 3 seems to have found a middle ground between the strengths of a CQC weapon without demanding the entire playback switch over to using that gun. Of the three shotguns introduced into MW3 they occupy different places in the META without being so overbearing like other weapons… looking at you MTZ Interceptor. Below are our rankings for the new Shotguns in Warzone.

We will continue to update as Season 1’s META is defined and redefined over the months.

B-Tier Shotgun

Our B-Tier is reserved for weapons that are underperforming right now and are usually held back by their weaknesses, either low damage or highly inconsistent maybe even hard to control. Whatever the case, these weapons are in need of some love from Sledgehammer Games for them to see any competitive play.

Riveter

Our only shotgun in the B Tier is the Riveter as it simply is comparable to the Haymaker but falls short on both range and damage. It can be built almost identically to the Haymaker but doesn’t pack the same punch.

It isn’t a bad weapon but it does suffer from the success of the better shotguns on this list. Either it is too immobile compared to the Lockwood 680 or doesn’t hit as hard as the Haymaker. Moving our sights towards the other CQC class; SMGs. Many of the best SMGs outperform the Riveter to the point it cannot be recommended as a competitive option. Other shotguns reliably contend with weapons like the WSP Swarm and Striker, which must be the bare minimum to excel as a close-quarters gun.

A-Tier Shotgun

Where all the balanced weapons belong. These weapons have a lot of strengths, but importantly they have weaknesses that do not hold them back. They can contend with the META and perform in it despite their weaknesses on paper, but on the flip side, they aren’t expected to be nerfed or buffed. Weapons in this category should remain at their power for a long time to come.

Haymaker

The Haymaker has been rising in popularity recently due to its ability to rattle off an entire shotgun magazine into an enemy and lighting them on fire with dragon’s breath. It finds itself in the A Tier due to its lack of mobility compared to its competitive CQC options.

SMGs are generically better than the Haymaker, except for extremely close range where dragon’s breath slugs can overwhelm your opponents. So you may find yourself in less-than-favorable situations more often with the Haymaker. Still, it’s a weapon that can dish out exceptional damage while keeping you fully mobile.

S-Tier Shotgun

The absolute God-Tier weapons have a reserved place in this tier. The best of the best with almost zero weaknesses, and uncountable strengths, and are usually extremely easy to use. Those looking to get a leg up on the competition should read carefully and choose one of the below weapons. But be warned, weapons of this tier are volatile and are the most likely candidates for nerfs by Sledgehammer Games.

Lockwood 680

The Lockwood 680 is a two-shot machine and has a unique strength compared to other weapons as a whole and other shotguns. It is a preferred weapon for players on Mouse and Keyboard. The MnK’s ability to snap into any direction enables the Lockwood 680 to decimate opponents like no other weapon.

With the correct attachments and the right build, it can be as maneuverable as any SMG and dominate in those CQC environments. Players trying to slip and slide their way to safety will only be met with a face full of pellets and the Gulag. It already sports the highest damage of any shotgun so only a few increases to its range are needed for the Lockwood 680 to go even further beyond. Competitive players should look to pick up this weapon, but more specifically, Mouse and Keyboard users should give this monster a try.

That is our Best Shotgun in Warzone Tier List and we will strive to update it as the META continues to define itself for Season 1. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and updates.