Shotguns in Call of Duty are historically a broken class that needs to be nerfed or is completely useless and is outclassed by SMGs. The Lockwood 680 tries its best to perform well in the current META but shotguns are indeed weaker than desired. With that in mind, here is the best Lockwood 680 loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Lockwood 680 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Lockwood 680 Attachments

The Lockwood 680 is the only pump-action shotgun that benefits from the highest damage in its class.

Sadly, MW3 shotguns are on the weak side right now so while the Lockwood 680 has the highest damage, gunfights are rarely advantageous for this weapon. Attachments can make up for some of its shortcomings by increasing damage range and general handling, but will always find SMGs outgunning them in most situations.

Muzzle : XTEN Full Choke

: XTEN Full Choke Barrel : Bryson Agressor 712 Short Barrel

: Bryson Agressor 712 Short Barrel Bolt : Express Light Bolt

: Express Light Bolt Stock : Sawed Off Mod

: Sawed Off Mod Rear Grip: FSS Ebonhawk Tactical Grip

The XTEN Full Choke increases the Lockwood 680’s damage range to ensure that if an enemy comes into our effective range, it only takes one slug to lay them in the dirt. We use the Bryson Agressor Short Barrel and the Sawed-Off Mod to enable us to enter the effective range we need consistently. Together they increase our movement speed, ADS, and sprint-to-fire speeds. The Express Light Bolt increases the speed as we chamber a round after letting one fly, so we aren’t waiting for an eternity to fire again.

Finally, the FSS Ebonhawk Tactical Grip further increases our handling and movement speed so we can sprint through the map with blinding speed.

Best Lockwood 680 Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Lockwood 680 is best treated like an SMG for the purpose of Perks, so with that in mind, we slip on body armor that will facilitate that.

The best Perks are as follows:

Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

With Commando Gloves we can sprint through the map and reload at the same time, so once we have run out of ammo we are still on the move. Combat Sneakers, meanwhile, remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint your way into their spawn.

To top it all off, we have EOD padding that will keep you safe from stray frag grenades or the firepower of killstreaks that threaten to end your streak randomly.

Best Lockwood 680 Equipment

Once again, we want to give the Lockwood 680 the best chance to enter its effective range so we use equipment to help our game plan.

The best attachments are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

Our Infantry Vest allows us to sprint across the map with a faster Tac-Sprint, the Lockwood 680 needs this boost in mobility to enter close-quarters combat. The Semtex and Flashbang let you clear out key areas and pesky campers around the map. Finally, the ACS is perfect for objective-based game modes like Domination and Hardpoint.

And there you have it. That’s the best Lockwood 680 loadout in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we continue to cover all the latest developments surrounding the Call of Duty franchise.