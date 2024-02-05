MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes – Latest Update

Season 2 of MW3 and Warzone is right around the corner, bringing with it plenty of content for every player to enjoy. Whether you prefer MW3’s multiplayer or Warzone’s Battle Royale there will be enough changes and content to keep you interested for weeks so let’s take a look at the MW3 and Warzone Season 2 patch notes.

Recommended Videos

MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Changes

Activision has already confirmed a host of new content and changes that are coming in Season 2. New events like the Walking Dead crossover, new weapons, maps, modes, and plenty of other content will be included to occupy your time.

Fortune’s Keep is one massive addition to the Warzone fanbase, as players may remember the Resurgence map debuting back in Warzone 1. And while Rebirth Island stole the show for many, Fortune’s Keep is getting its time to shine for a while.

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Patch Notes

The patch notes for Modern Warfare 3 are expected to drop any day now and when they do we will drop by in a jiffy to bring you all the information you need to know.

One thing to expect is a rundown of the weapon balance changes that have the potential to twist the META in some surprising directions. The new maps and modes will have an in-depth rundown with a potential multiplayer playlist alongside. It is also fairly easy to expect a bunch of new Aftermarket Perks and attachments to spice up your loadouts.

Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes

As with the MW3 Patch Notes, we expect to see the Warzone changes drop at the same time, so the moment they appear we will update you here.

Weapon balance is the most expected change, along with the addition of Fortune’s Keep, and any specifics Activision wants to share on the subject. A complete rundown of the new Resurgence map and the many changes it has undergone since its debut years ago has been released.

Modern Warfare Zombies Patch Notes

The moment the Patch Notes drop, we will update our Zombies portion with all the juicy tidbits that come out of the update.

Zombies has been left wanting recently, so we are hoping some major changes come to the mode to keep the content train chugging.

That’s all we have on the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 Patch Notes. Be sure to check out our related content below for all the best Call of Duty guides, news, and updates to keep you in the loop.