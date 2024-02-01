Warzone Season 2 is just around the corner and Activision has decided to bridge the gap between the company and the community. They have reached out to certain streamers to tease a fan-favorite map returning in the new season. Here are all new Fortune’s Keep map changes in Warzone Season 2.

Recommended Videos

All New Fortune’s Keep Map Changes in Warzone Season 2

Way back in 2022, Fortune’s Keep quickly became a fan-favorite map in Warzone 1 and now Activision has revealed that this beloved map is making a resurgence in Warzone 3 but with a fresh coat of paint.

Activision has been hard at work sending out small models of certain POIs in Fortune’s Keep. However, these models had interesting changes that cause us to believe that Fortune’s Keep will see a drastic change to keep the map fresh.

The winery POI will also feature changes in Fortune’s Keep 2.0 with what appears to be earthquake damage running through the Winery POI.



Via @MAJIN2UU pic.twitter.com/xRYrUQVprE — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 29, 2024

Streamer Majin received a model of the Winery POI but with a very noticeable crack through the center, appearing to be caused by an earthquake.

BREAKING: Looks like the earthquake that hit Fortune’s Keep has also caused major damage to the Castle / Keep itself.



Fortune’s Keep 2.0 arrives with Season 2 of Warzone.



Via @Nicari pic.twitter.com/ekA3aaIPUk — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 29, 2024

Twitch Streamer Nicari also received a package with a similar model. Featuring the Keep itself but one that had undergone devastating damage with the entire building is sheared in half.

🚨 Fortune’s Keep 2.0?? 🚨



Looks like Fortune’s Keep may have some new locations or changes made to it when it releases in Season 2. @Kestico_ was sent one of the 5 boxes and his contained this model of a location on Fortune’s Keep that I don’t believe we’ve ever seen before. pic.twitter.com/zcHu7sftMB — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 29, 2024

YouTuber Kesto received a model that had never existed before, depicting a small wooden dock and a bridge.

Fortune’s Keep will release alongside Warzone Season 2 on February 7th at 9AM PT.

Hardly a week to wait and you and your squad can jump into this new map. There’s no telling what secrets this destroyed version of Fortune’s Keep will hide, but one thing is for certain, the community is happy to see the changes from Activision and the return of great maps. Fortune’s Keep was designed as a Resurgence map where players can continuously redeploy after death so long as their teammates are currently alive. You’ll need your best weapons and lots of mobility when tackling this close-quarters map.

That’s all we have on All New Fortune’s Keep Map Changes in Warzone Season 2. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty related content below for all the best guides, news, and updates.