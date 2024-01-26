Warzone & MW3 Season 2 Release Date & Early Patch Notes

The first season has paved the way for the next phase of Call of Duty as fans get familiar with the game’s new format. In this guide, we’ll get you ready for the upcoming content by giving information on the Warzone and MW3 Season 2 release date and early patch notes.

When Will Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Come Out?

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 will arrive sometime around Feb. 7, based on the timeframe of the current season. Call of Duty patches typically launch at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. BST.

Although this is the expected release time, delays can occur, especially since Activision recently postponed a bunch of content during Season 1 Reloaded. So, if any errors should occur, some events may be postponed to a later date.

Image Source: Activision

As for the file size for Warzone and MW3 Season 2, it will likely be larger than the last update. A bigger patch shouldn’t be too surprising, as this is an entirely new event and not just a mid-season drop.

What Will Be Included in Warzone and MW3 Season 2?

Since it’ll be a while until Season 2 releases, there isn’t a whole lot of information about its upcoming features. However, there has been some speculations on what it could entail. Rumors have suggested that the battle pass will showcase a Task Force 141 theme. Some members have already made it onto the Operator skin collection, but now, a new bunch could be added to celebrate the team’s success.

Other than this content, MW3 and Warzone Season 2 will introduce more maps. We could see a mixture of new and old reimaginations of classic locations, with an expansion of modes. Of course, there hasn’t been any word on what these will bring to the table, and we’ll likely get more information as the release approaches.

Image Source: Activision

Like most Call of Duty events, Season 2 will add new weapons and balance changes to improve previous builds. We can also anticipate a crossover, as this has become a tradition with each passing patch. Some say the collaboration will take part in the Walking Dead series. This is due to the highly-anticipated release of The Ones Who Live, exhibiting the return of the beloved Rick Grimes.

Apart from Warzone and MW3’s Multiplayer, fans hope to see more Zombies content. Season 1 Reloaded didn’t have too much for it, only including the new Warlord Dokkaebi, so maybe Season 2 could be different. In return, we could get brand-new Schematics, Act missions, and weapons. There’s also some rumors about the inclusion of PvP or a round-based mode.

We'll just have to see what the next event will include once the Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 patch notes launch.