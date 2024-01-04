With Warzone halfway through Season 1, we now have a definitive idea of which weapons perform out of their respective classes. Using that information and personal experience, we have compiled a list of the best Warzone loadouts for each class.

Best Warzone Loadout for Each Class

Whether its the supremely accurate sniper rifles, the heavy LMGs, or fast-paced SMGs there is a weapon class for every type of player. Now that we are deep into Season 1 the best weapons for each class has emerged and we are detailing the loadout we recommend for each gun.

Best Assault Rifle Loadout

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The DG 58 has emerged as the META-defining weapon of Season 1 for Assault Rifles. Its incredibly fast TTK, high range, and almost nonexistent recoil make this weapon a dominant force. Players looking to get a leg up in the competition should choose the DG 58 for all of its strengths and the fact it outperforms all other ARs.

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : DG-56 LS18 Barrel

: DG-56 LS18 Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

First, you’ll want to equip the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor to increase range, keep yourself off the map, and improve accuracy a little. The DG-56 LS18 Barrel further increases our range, and recoil control, while the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip ties off the accuracy bonus nicely.

Finally, the must-have Corio Eagleseye 2.5X optic is the perfect sight for medium-long-range gunfights. The pristine optic its clutter-free and easy to use. To top off the loadout we of course have the 40-round magazine so you can gun down entire enemy squads without issue.

Best SMG Loadout

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

One of the best SMGs to have in your back pocket for Warzone is undoubtedly the WSP Swarm, its incredible fire rate and high damage chew out both rounds and players in mere moments. Very few SMGs can match the fire rate of this weapon and its damage, so we cannot recommend the WSP Swarm enough. Its base is very unruly and kicks heavily in your hands but with some choice attachments, we can mitigate that bounce and make this SMG almost a laser pointer.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : WSP Optac Long Barrel

: WSP Optac Long Barrel Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Ammunition : 9mm Overpressured

: 9mm Overpressured Magazine : 50 Round Mag

: 50 Round Mag Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

The WSP Swarm is an unruly beast, but to tame this mythical creature we need to start with the WSP Optac Long Barrel, which helps with gunkick and recoil control. The XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop offers some aid in the same departments while also increasing handling and ADS speeds. Damage increases on a high RPM weapon such as the WSP Swarm have compounding effects, so we use the 9mm Overpressured bullets for maximum devastation.

The 50-Round Magazine is self-explanatory given this SMG’s incredible fire rate, and finally, we use the FSS Fortress Heavy Stock to further tone down the recoil and tame the beast.

Best LMG Loadout

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

LMGs always find a way to be META-relevant, especially with the accuracy and damage range that the Bruen Mk9 brings to the table. Its one singular downside is its heavy and sluggish handling but that comes with the territory. Some may wonder why the Pulemyot didn’t make the list in its place and that is due to their very similar damage outputs, however, the former is expected to be nerfed harder and faster than the latter.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : FT Ferocity LR Barrel

: FT Ferocity LR Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

A range increase is a must in Warzone so we use both the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and the FT Ferocity LR Barrel for a drastic boost in damage. For some recoil control we use the Bruen Heavy Support Grip and STIP-40 Grip to ensure that the Bruen Mk9 is an absolute laser beam.

Finally, our optic of choice is the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X for a clean sight that offers a decent zoom for both CQC and long range.

Best Battle Rifle Loadout

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The BAS-B has simply the best TTK at all ranges if you hit your shots, it is undoubtedly the best Battle Rifle of the season, and it may be some time before any other BR can compete with this weapon. Its only weakness is the unruly recoil that this weapon can produce can often be unreliable and difficult to control so we spend some time addressing this issue.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Bore-490

: Bore-490 Barrel : Bruen Venom Long Barrel

: Bruen Venom Long Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Since the BAS-B has a large amount of bounce, we use the Bore-490 muzzle to decrease both vertical and horizontal recoil, while also reducing gunkick entirely. Next up we use the Bruen Venom Long Barrel for all the goodies it gives, namely accuracy, damage range, and recoil control. To further decrease the bounce of the BAS-B’s kick, we slip on the Bruen Heavy Support Grip to mitigate all forms of recoil and gun kick one final time.

Last up, we use the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X for the best and cleanest optic available, however, it can be swapped out for one of your preferences. To tie it all off, we use the 45-round magazine to ensure we can eliminate multiple enemy operators.

Best Marksman Rifle Loadout

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Who would have thought that Marksman Rifles was one of the single best classes in the entire game? These high-damage, high-accuracy, low-fire rate weapons have emerged to be the most competitive weapons you can get your hands on. But the MTZ Interceptor is in a league of its own and as expected of Activision it will require a number of nerfs to bring it back into line, so be sure to use this weapon while you can.

This marksman rifle reliably kills enemies in 2 – 3 shots, downing them incredibly fast, where one final bullet sends them to the Gulag. For the best performance, you will want to slip on certain attachments to let this beast truly shine in Urzikstan.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel Opic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Magazine : 20 Round Magazine

: 20 Round Magazine Stock: MCW Blackjack

You’ll need this combination of attachments for reliable shots and the maximum amount of range that can be squeezed from the MTZ. First, you’ll want the VT Spiritfire Suppressor as the defacto range-increasing muzzle. As a plus, it grants you protection from the minimap when you fire your weapon. The MTZ Blackthorn Barrel further increases our damage range, helping out with recoil slightly and nullifying idle sway.

Our optic of choice is the esteemed Corio Eagleseye 2.5X as the single best sight in Warzone. It offers a clean sight for easy shots but just enough magnification to net long-range kills, while also being competent in close-quarters combat. The MTZ Interceptor is still an unruly weapon at times so we use the MCW Blackjack stock to dampen some that recoil at the sacrifice of mobility.

To top it all off we use the 20-Round Magazine for the times where 10 bullets just isn’t enough.

Best Sniper Rifle Loadout

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The KATT-AMR is undoubtedly the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone thanks to its incredible damage, fantastic range, and undeniable accuracy. As one of the few one-shot sniper rifles in the game, it is supremely valuable since it doesn’t demand you to use Explosive Ammunition like the other contenders. Its one drawback is the sluggish handling and speed expected of a sniper in the modern age. Everything we do to the KATT-AMR is only positive from here on out.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor XL

: Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel : Zang-34 Barrel

: Zang-34 Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition : .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds Rear Grip: Singer LR Grip

First, we have the Sonic Suppressor XL as our choice in increasing bullet velocity and range in the muzzle position. Next, the Zang-34 Barrel also offers a drastic increase in the same bullet velocity, range, and damage to ensure it outperforms every other sniper. For some accuracy and handling improvements, we have the FSS OLE-V Laser and for the final touches on our range, we have the .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds. Together these attachments guarantee that the KATT-AMR has the best range, damage, and accuracy.

But since we are using a sniper we know the flinch can be a killer in an unclean gunfight, so we use the Singer LR Grip to mitigate the shake when you’re getting hit.

That does it for our Best Warzone Loadout for Each Class guide. Be sure to check out our other Call of Duty content below for more guides, news, and features.