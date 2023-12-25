Now that we are deep into Season 1 of Warzone we are here to look at the best LMGs that are dominating the META. Below we will detail all the new LMGs and slot them into the correct tier based on their power-level and impact on the META.

Best LMG in Warzone Tier List

LMGs always manage to cut out a piece of the META for themselves. Every Season there are at least a couple of light machine guns that dominate or match the destruction of other top-performing weapons. Over the years players have gravitated towards this type of weapon due to its storied ease of use, laser-like accuracy, and high damage profile. MW3 and Warzone are no different as some of these weapons can cause devastating damage to anyone in their sightline. Below are our rankings of the new LMGs introduced in MW3.

Tier Weapons B DG58 LSW A TAQ Eradicator, Holger 26 S Bruen Mk9, Pulemyot 762

We will continue to update as Season 1’s META is defined and redefined over the months.

B-Tier LMGs

Our B-Tier is reserved for weapons that are underperforming right now and are either held back by their weaknesses or completely overshadowed by other weapons. Unless they receive some buffs or the top dogs receive some nerfs these weapons are doomed to roam this tier for eternity.

DG58 LSW

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The DG58 LSW is an alright weapon which is why it finds itself in B Tier as its strengths are essentially matched by its weaknesses. In Warzone consistency is key but the DG58 LSW’s shaky recoil, sluggish speeds, and less-than-stellar accuracy cause you to miss too many shots.

With certain attachments, you can shore up these weaknesses but far too much effort is spent trying to fix the weapon’s issues that you miss out on other improvements. Not only is the DG58 LSW inconsistent it is also outmatched and outclassed by every other LMG on this list.

A-Tier LMGs

A place for perfectly balanced weapons. They have their strengths and their weaknesses but are not held down or overshadowed by better weapons. These weapons can contend with the META on paper but when push comes to shove they are still outclassed by the God-Tiered guns. On the positive side, any weapon in this tier isn’t expected to receive any volatile buffs or nerfs due to their balanced placement.

TAQ Eradicator

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The most recent introduction to the LMG class but it hasn’t made a massive splash. Its good fire rate and damage push it into A tier. However, its recoil and accuracy shackle it here with little hope of ascension but always the risk of dropping lower.

The TAQ Eradicator is an Assault Rifle disguised as an LMG and that may be a positive but the things that make LMGs great are missing from this weapon. It sports the best handling in the class while sacrificing the consistent laser-like accuracy of every other LMG.

Holger 26

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

As my favorite LMG, I’m happy to report the Holger 26 is still a competitively sound LMG that can hold its own against the best. The singular reason the Holger finds itself in the A tier is due to its slightly too low damage compared to the behemoths of the LMG class. Just like its brothers the Holger 556 and the DM56 it is top of its class.

Its laser accuracy, easy recoil control, and higher-than-expected handling make the Holger 26 a monstrous weapon. With the right attachments, we can increase our damage and range by a substantial margin but it still falls short since the top dogs are also able to modify their builds in the same way.

S-Tier LMGs

The absolute God-Tier weapons have a reserved place in this tier. They are undoubtedly the best weapons, with almost no weaknesses, and have the highest damage, and the cleanest accuracy. Those looking to get a leg up on the competition should read carefully and choose one of the below weapons. But be warned, weapons of this tier are volatile and are the most likely candidates for nerfs by Sledgehammer Games.

Bruen Mk9

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

A powerhouse right out the gate, even in its base form the Bruen Mk9 is an incredibly powerful weapon that has only one downside; its sluggish handling. However, this negative is an inherited weakness from the class itself and isn’t a reflection of the weapon.

Simply pair the Bruen Mk9 with one of the best SMGs and you’ll be just fine sprinting across the map while leaving any longer-range engagements to the pin-point accuracy of this gun. With a giant magazine expected of any LMG, you’ll rain bullets down on three enemy squads without needing to reload.

Pulemyot 762

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Pulemyot 762 is very similar to the Bruen Mk9, it has a slightly lower fire rate but has increased damage to compensate so their TTKs are side by side. In Warzone it can be a devastating weapon that can shred through numerous enemy combatants in one single magazine.

It suffers like most LMGs with handling, but a good secondary weapon will compensate for this weakness. Those looking for the best of the best in this category and wanting to stay META-relevant should pick up the Pulemyot 762 for its incredible stat line.

That was our Best LMG in Warzone Tier List, you should now have an idea of what the best LMGs are in Season 1. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty content at Twinfinite and take a peak at the other guides, news, and updates below!