LMGs have never had the spotlight in a Call of Duty installment but MW3 throws this class of weapon a bone with some of the most accurate and highly damaging weapons in the game. One such LMG the DG-58 LSW is our focus today as we detail the best DG-58 LSW loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best DG-58 LSW Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best DG-58 LSW Attachments

The DG-58 is a fairly middling LMG with subpar damage and the expected sluggishness expected from the heavy class of weaponry.

While its accuracy is fairly manageable, its recoil is substantially bouncy which can cause you to miss those crucial shots that could result in a kill rather than death. Its little brother, the DG-58, is a monster assault rifle and puts the power difference between the top and the middle of the pack into perspective. Still, we can shore up some weaknesses and lean on some strengths with the correct attachments.

Muzzle : VT-7 Spritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spritfire Suppressor Barrel : WUDI Long Barrel

: WUDI Long Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Ammunition: 5.8×42 High Grain Rounds

The main issue with the DG-58 LSW is its damage range is sorely lacking and often results in a slow TTK that causes many kills to go unclaimed. To combat this, we slip on the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and the High Grain Rounds ammunition to increase the damage, range, and protect us from radar pings. The WUDI Long Barrel and the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip are here to help with the bouncy recoil and mitigate the difficulty of hitting crucial shots. Finally, the MK. 3 Reflector is a solid and uncluttered sight to ensure visibility is at the highest level.

Best DG-58 LSW Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Perks are now different pieces of body armor that give you specific and unique bonuses that you can mix and match across your loadout. The DG-58 LSW is an LMG, so it needs the right bonuses to be truly effective.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

Our Quick-Grip gloves negate a big weakness of the LMG class, allowing us to switch to our secondary when the big gun isn’t needed. Due to the Gunner Vest, we sacrifice a pair of boots but we think the positives outweigh the negatives here. Finally, the EDO Padding protects us from stray frags or killstreaks.

Best DG-58 LSW Equipment

The addition of Vests is the new spice in MW3. Vests give players bonuses similar to perks, and you must pick the right equipment to be truly effective.

Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Gunner Vest is the perfect outfit for an LMG totting player as it deploys you with max ammo and the ability to reload quickly. There’s nothing worse than waiting 10 seconds to reload your LMG as enemies swarm your position. The Gunner Vest gives us the unique bonus of a second primary weapon similar to the Overkill perk. Be sure to equip the best SMG for the most competitive loadout. The new Breacher Drone is perfect for snagging clutch and unsuspecting kills while the Flashbang can halt an enemy push in an instant. Finally, the ACS is the perfect field equipment for strategic game modes such as Hardpoint or Domination.

And there you have it, the best DG-58 LSW class for Modern Warfare 3. Expect the setup to change as Season 1 drops and balance changes affect the META. Also, stick with us at Twinfinite for all the latest news on Call of Duty and Warzone.