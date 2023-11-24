The KATT-AMR has the highest damage of any sniper but trades in a significant portion of mobility and handling, a severe detriment to a weapon in the MW3 landscape. However, we are here to give you the best KATT-AMR loadout in Modern Warfare 3 to ensure this beauty isn’t left in the dust.

Best KATT-AMR Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best KATT-AMR Attachments

The KATT-AMR is the highest damaging weapon in the game, hitting an enemy in the foot will still result in a one-shot one-kill. But in today’s climate and the chaos of multiplayer, it’s not enough

This sniper is an immobile, high-powered beast with little potential to rival the Longbow in mobility. But with certain attachments, we can ensure that all that damage can be channeled into pinpoint accuracy.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor XL

: Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel : Tempus Aura Heavy Barrel

: Tempus Aura Heavy Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Optic : FTAC Charlie 7

: FTAC Charlie 7 Read Grip: Singer LR Grip

As stated, we want to make the KATT-AMR the best sniper to hold down a position and take down enemies across the entire map. To achieve that goal we first use the Sonic Suppressor XL to give us a good increase in range and accuracy, while the Tempus Aura Heavy Barrel keeps the KATT from swaying uncontrollably.

The FSS OLE-V Laser brings faster ADS and aiming stability to help sudden CQC fights. Finally, the FTAC Charlie 7 is a good middle ground between long-range and close-range, the Singer LR Grip keeps the flinch to a minimum so we aren’t immediately outgunned by any AR.

Best KATT-AMR Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Modern Warfare 3’s perks system is intended to tie off your loadout with unique bonuses that can help your game plan come to fruition. The KATT-AMR needs some help due to its immobility thus we slip on these specific pieces of body gear.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Marksman Gloves reduce sway and flinching while you’re aiming down sights, a must-have for any long-range sniper. Stalker Boots allow us to dodge some critical shots from enemy players with faster ADS strafing. Finally, the Tac Mask reduces flashbangs to give you a better shot at hitting enemies trying to overwhelm you with tactical equipment. With this combo, you’ll rampage across the map, taking down enemies one shot at a time.

Best KATT-ARM Equipment

Vests are the final part of any loadout and can allow you to snag another bonus that your gloves, boots, or gear didn’t provide you with.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

The Infantry Vest is the single best in Modern Warfare 3 at the moment. It gives you the ability to Tac Sprint for a longer duration and recharge quicker. While we want to be using this to run rampant across the map, instead we will use the mobility to rotate to better positions. The Breacher Drone is the perfect lethal to flush out a few campers, especially when paired with the Flashbang. Finally, the brand-new ACS allows you to hold a point on Domination or Hardpoint without being inside the zone. Perfect for those strategic game modes.

And there we have it. The best KATT-AMR class in Modern Warfare 3. It won’t be long before MW3 launches its first season, so be sure to stick with us for the latest news and guides on all things Call of Duty.