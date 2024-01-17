How to Find & Defeat Dokkaebi in MW3 Zombies

MW3 Zombies Season 1 Reloaded ushers in an all-new boss to Urzikstan, who excels in technological warfare. We’re here to show you how to find and defeat Dokkaebi to get you some much-deserved loot.

MW3 Zombies Dokkaebi Boss Location

Dokkaebi can be found within her fortress in Zaravan City, on top of a skyscraper.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You’ll need to use an elevator to get to the top of the building, which will be easy to find on the bottom floor.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Before heading into battle, I recommend doing all the usual prep of Pack-a-Punching your weapon or setting up your backpack with your collected Schematics. Plus, perks can come in handy, and if you haven’t discovered their blueprints yet, you can check our guide on how to get them for free.

Operators can either run this with a squad or solo. I was lucky enough to have other players around me, and that certainly helped in the long run.

How to Get Dokkaebi Fortress Key in MW3 Zombies

The keycard for the fortress can typically be found in Strongholds. Some players have previously gotten ahold of this item prior to Season 1 Reloaded, and it seems to be the best way to discover one.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

I’m still testing out this technique, but I’ll be sure to update this guide once I explore the MWZ map more. However, it should be noted that keycards can’t be taken with you on Exfil, so it’s best to use them in your current match if you happen to find one.

How to Defeat Dokkaebi in MW3 Zombies

Like many MW3 Zombies bosses, the Warlord can be a lot to deal with, especially with her electronic arsenal. You’ll encounter multiple defenses, including drones, turrets, and a Wheelson. The battle works the same as Legacy’s Fortress, yet it isn’t as brutal. You’ll also encounter a lot more enemy types, from Elites to enemy helicopters.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Another thing to look out for is the trap at the entrance, where drones will explode on impact. Once you’ve taken down Dokkaebi’s forces, she’ll appear randomly on the top floor. Given the area’s maze-like layout, it can be relatively hard to find her.

If you do happen to locate the Warlord, you’ll need to try to shield yourself from her attacks. She’s a master in evasion with a few powerful strikes, but the boss should be easy to take down with the right team. Those who are solo players could probably get by with a few Self Revives and, of course, a Pack-a-Punched weapon (with a reasonably good rarity.)

Compared to other fights, the rewards from this Warlord are worth it, as I received a Ray Gun, a three-plated vest, and the Mediator.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You may receive other types of gifts based on your playthrough. Nonetheless, it should still prove valuable for you since she typically drops high-tier rewards.

That does it for our guide on how to find and defeat Dokkaebi. For more MW3 Zombies content, be sure to check out our guide on all Act missions to prepare you for the entire storyline. You can also explore the relevant links below for even more undead content.