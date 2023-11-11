The Tier 2 mission, Interceptor, continues on the undead adventures of Operation Deadbolt, requiring you to take down a fleet of vehicles. We’re here to help you with this elimination by showing you how to destroy the Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies.

Where to Find Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies

The Mercenary Convoy can be found driving near the main highway, where the Medium Threat Zone begins (red line as shown below.) I would say your best bet is Zaravan Suburbs around the 10 to 20-minute time mark, as this seems to be a frequent spawn point for myself and other players. The main thing you need to look out for is three red-colored cars on the map, which can appear randomly throughout your session.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

With this in mind, I recommend sticking around Zaravan Suburbs during the later stages of your session, and you should receive a notification about their appearance. It’s also an excellent idea to join a squad for this quest, as it can be challenging to do it solo.

You don’t necessarily have to get a vehicle for this MW3 Zombies mission since the convoy can be stopped once you start shooting at them; at least, that’s what happened with my team.

If you still haven’t found the Mercenary Convoy, you may need to drive along the main highway for them to spawn, possibly near the Mercenary Camp. But, when worse comes to worst, you can try again in another round to hopefully get a better result.

How to Destroy Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies

To destroy the Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies, you must get rid of any enemies within the three vehicles and the cars themselves. Now, that doesn’t mean you need a powerful launcher to take them down, as you can simply shoot at them until they’ve been demolished.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

It will be an intense battle filled with zombies and mercenaries due to it being in the Medium Threat zone areas. I suggest Pack-a-Punching your weapons and having a suitable gear set beforehand to withstand the brutal attacks.

As long as you see the gear icon while shooting the vehicles, you should be one step closer to destroying the Mercenary Convoy, allowing you to look for the last essential item for the Interceptor mission.

How to Collect a Stronghold Keycard Dropped by Mercenary Convoy

You can find the Stronghold Keycard by looking around the destroyed Mercenary Convoy. However, some players have mentioned a glitch where the mission doesn’t progress despite picking up the keycard. Thus, if this happens, you may need to, unfortunately, play the mission again or make some space in your inventory before grabbing it.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

A few users have indicated that it has taken them several tries for it to work, so do bear that in mind. Hopefully, Activision will eventually fix the issue to avoid any other problems that have come up.

A few users have indicated that it has taken them several tries for it to work, so do bear that in mind. Hopefully, Activision will eventually fix the issue to avoid any other problems that have come up.

That covers everything you need to know about how to find and destroy the Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies.