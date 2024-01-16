Modern Warfare 3’s Ranked Play is right around the corner and with it comes the CDL’s competitive settings. These rules and regulations arrive to find balance and stability in ranked by restricting certain weapons, items, and attachments. Here are all banned guns in MW3 Ranked Play.

All Banned Guns in MW3 Ranked Play

Ranked play has always had a strict list of weaponry that all players must abide by and with MW3’s ranked season on the horizon it is no different. Expected bans for Shotguns and LMGs are here like they were in MW2, but a drastic amount of weapons are taken off the table by the CDL. Do note that ALL MW2 weapons are restricted.

Assault Rifles Holger 556

Battle Rifles [All] BAS-B Sidewinder MTZ-762

Shotguns [All] Lockwood 680 Haymaker Riveter

LMGs [All] Pulemyot 762 DG-58 LSW Holger 26

Marksman Rifles [All] KVD Enforcer MCW 6.8 DM56 MTZ Interceptor

Launchers RGL-80 Stormender



The CDL wants to promote strong gunfights between all players so the only classes of weaponry available are SMGs and Assault Rifles. But that’s not all the CDL has restricted for ranked play.

All Banned Attachments in MW3 Ranked Play

Attachments are not safe from the CDL’s ban hammer, bringing a chunk of some of the most commonly used ones out of the pool.

Muzzles Suppressors [All] Silencers [All]

Lasers [All]

Optics Thermal [All] Night Vision [All]

Ammunition Low Grain [All] Round Nose [All] Mono [All] Spire Point Rounds [All] Hardened [All]

Underbarrels Burrow 500 Drill Charge



All Banned Equipment in MW3 Ranked Play

Certain equipment has been restricted in MW3 Ranked Play due to their expected use in making games unfun, boring, and reduced to utility spam. The tactical equipment on this list is banned for the better and should help keep a certain degree of integrity to the gunfights between players.

Tactical Shock Stick Decoy Grenade Stim Snapshot Grenade Tear Gas Flash Grenade EMD Grenade



