Season 2 is hardly a day away but we have just received some interesting news from Activision; Warzone Resurgence is getting a ranked mode. We’re here to dive into this new mode and understand its ranked system so you can hit the ground running on February 7th.

Warzone Resurgence Ranked Explained

Image Credit: Activision

Season 2’s release will see plenty of content hit MW3 and Warzone but one of the massive changes is the inclusion of a Ranked playlist of Resurgence. This new mode will take place on Fortune’s Keep exclusively, so those wanting to prove their mettle should jump into the revamped map and discover its secrets before the ranked grind.

To play in this mode there are certain parameters that must be met and accepted to queue:

Player Level : 55+

: 55+ Party Size : Trios

: Trios Map : Fortune’s Keep

: Fortune’s Keep Public Events : Restricted (Firesale and Restock happen at Fixed circles.)

: Restricted (Firesale and Restock happen at Fixed circles.) Vehicles: Restricted (No turreted vehicles.)

With these restrictions and changes, Activision hopes to foster a less random environment where players don’t feel they were robbed due to RNG.

Resurgence Ranked Divisions

Similar to all the other ranked modes in Call of Duty there are a selection of divisions that shows your rank against other players. These divisions are split accordingly:

Bronze : 0 – 899 SR

: 0 – 899 SR Silver : 900 – 2,099 SR

: 900 – 2,099 SR Gold : 2,100 – 3,599 SR

: 2,100 – 3,599 SR Platinum : 3,600 – 5,399 SR

: 3,600 – 5,399 SR Diamond : 5,400 – 7,499 SR

: 5,400 – 7,499 SR Crimson : 7,500 – 9,999 SR

: 7,500 – 9,999 SR Iridescent : > 10,000 SR

: > 10,000 SR Top 250: 10,000+ SR

Each of these divisions holds 3 additional tiers, you must climb up the tiers one step at a time before promoting into a higher divisions.

How to Earn SR in Resurgence Ranked

Warzone Resurgence Ranked works slightly differently than other ranked modes but does feature the same SR (Skill Rating) format at the rest. You can earn SR in multiple ways, from kills and assists, to placing higher in the lobby. However, to queue into ranked Resurgence you must always pay a ‘fee’, this fee grows higher and higher the further up the ranked ladder you climb, forcing you to be consistently better than your opponents to climb.

How to Earn SR from Placements

SR is earned passively based on how many teams are currently alive, if you and your squad manage 0 kills while making it to the top 5 teams you’ll earn yourself 60SR (minus your SR fee)

14 Teams Remaining : + 0 SR

: + 0 SR 10 Teams Remaining : + 15 SR

: + 15 SR 8 Teams Remaining : + 30 SR

: + 30 SR 6 Teams Remaining : + 45 SR

: + 45 SR 5 Teams Remaining : + 60 SR

: + 60 SR 4 Teams Remaining : + 80 SR

: + 80 SR 3 Teams Remaining : + 100 SR

: + 100 SR 2 Teams Remaining : + 125 SR

: + 125 SR Resurgence Win: +150 SR

How to Earn SR from Kills and Assists

Earning SR from kills is the most obvious way to climb through the ranks but be warned that dying has negative consequences in this new mode.

Kills while 9+ Teams are Alive: +5 SR per Kill/Assist – +2 SR per non-assisted Teammate Kill

Kills while 8 Teams are Alive: +7 SR per Kill/Assist – +3 SR per non-assisted Teammate Kill

Kills while 3 Teams are Alive: +15 SR per Kill/Assist – +7 SR per non-assisted Teammate Kill

How to Earn SR from One-Time Challenges

The following challenges are meant to kickstart your ranked grind and get you into a better position right out of the gate. Be warned that these challenges can only be completed once each, so consecutive wins will NOT earn you another 200 SR.

First Kill or Assist : +100 SR

: +100 SR 10 Kills or Assists : +100 SR

: +100 SR 25 Kills or Assists : +100 SR

: +100 SR 50 Kills or Assists : +100 SR

: +100 SR 100 Kills or Assists : +100 SR

: +100 SR Reach Top 8 Squad : +100 SR

: +100 SR Reach Top 5 Squad : +100 SR

: +100 SR Reach Top 3 Squad : +100 SR

: +100 SR Win a Match: +200 SR

How to Lose SR from Too Many Deaths

Paying a Ranked Fee each time you queue up is not the only way you can lose your hard earnt SR, in the new Resurgence too many deaths deplete your SR. For every death you forfeit a portion of your current SR and will continue to drop but will never go below your initial SR fee.

Paying 15 SR to queue and dying 10 times during a match will still only net you the -15 SR as a quick example.

Resurgence Ranked Rewards

Image Credit: Activision

After the Season is over you will receive rewards based on the highest rank you achieved within that season. So check out the rewards below.

Bronze: You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Bronze Emblem.

You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Bronze Emblem. Silver: You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Silver Emblem.

You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Silver Emblem. Gold: You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Gold Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Gold Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Platinum: You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Platinum Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Platinum Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Diamond: You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Diamond Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Diamond Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Crimson: You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Crimson Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Crimson Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Iridescent: You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Iridescent Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Large Decal.

You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Iridescent Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem and Large Decal. Top 250: You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Top 250 Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem, and Large Decal.

You’ll receive a Warzone Season 2 Top 250 Animated Calling Card, Animated Emblem, and Large Decal. No. 1 Overall: The very special person will receive Warzone Season #1 Overall Animated Calling Card and Animated Emblem.

Image Credit: Activision

Those who cannot stop playing Resurgence Ranked can look forward to special Ranked Play rewards. These rewards are separate from SR and Divisions and instead are earned from finishing Ranked Resurgence games in the top 8 teams.

Top 8 Finish : 1 Star

: 1 Star Top 5 Finish : 2 Stars

: 2 Stars Resurgence Win: 3 Stars

Based on the amount of Stars you earn in a season you can earn the following rewards:

Rank 5: Calling Card and Sweat Buggy Vehicle Skin

Calling Card and Sweat Buggy Vehicle Skin Rank 10: Calling Card and On the Rise Animated Emblem

Calling Card and On the Rise Animated Emblem Rank 15: Calling Card and Carrying the Squad Weapon Sticker

Calling Card and Carrying the Squad Weapon Sticker Rank 20: Calling Card and Team Player Weapon Charm

Calling Card and Team Player Weapon Charm Rank 25: Calling Card and GOAT Animated Emblem

Calling Card and GOAT Animated Emblem Rank 30: Calling Card and WZ Ranked Play Rank 30 Weapon Camo

Calling Card and WZ Ranked Play Rank 30 Weapon Camo Rank 35: Calling Card and WTB Weapon Sticker

Calling Card and WTB Weapon Sticker Rank 40: Calling Card and Beamed Weapon Decal

Calling Card and Beamed Weapon Decal Rank 45: Calling Card and You Tried Weapon Charm

Calling Card and You Tried Weapon Charm Rank 50: Calling Card, WZ Ranked Veteran Animated Emblem and four Operator Skins

That’s everything we have on Warzone Resurgence Ranked Explained. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty content below and stick with us at Twinfinite for all the best updates, news, and guides.