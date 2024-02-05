MW3 & Warzone Season 2 Release Time Countdown

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are approaching their second season, bringing with them a host of changes and new content for fans to delve into. But for those who enjoy watching the clock tick, we have a simple MW3 and Warzone Season 2 release time countdown for your viewing pleasure.

MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Release Time Countdown

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 will arrive on Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. BST. We all have a little more waiting to do before we can dive into the new content this month.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 1 9 : 3 7 : 5 3

What to Expect in MW3 and Warzone Season 2

Activision has big plans for players regardless of whether they prefer the Battle Royale or the tried and true Multiplayer experience. Fortune’s Keep is being added to Warzone as a new Resurgence map that older fans will recognize.

MW3 Multiplayer is seeing a variety of new maps and modes being added to the game, some of which include Hordepoint and Team Gungame, while the map pool is expanded with Skidrow and Airborne, to name a few.

Both player bases are being treated to a few new weapons that promise to spice up the META and offer everyone a new way to approach gunfights or for players to find a new favorite gun. These new weapons include the RAM-9 SMG and the BP90 Assault Rifle. Players are not interested in new weapons and are still looking towards the current best ARs and Snipers don’t have far to look.

Players looking at events will be glad to know that the Call of Duty x Walking Dead event is real and happening. Activision has sought to bring certain Walking Dead characters to life as playable operators including Rick Grimes and Michonne. Even Michonne’s iconic blade is making its way into the game as the Soulrender that has ties to the event.

That's everything we have on MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Release Time Countdown.