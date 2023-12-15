The Ram-7 is one of the new weapons you can get from the MW3 Season 1 battle pass. It’s an average bullpup assault rifle, but it can be a beast if you create a good loadout for it. So, let’s look at the best Ram-7 build for MW3 and Warzone.

What Is the Ram-7 and How to Unlock It

You get Ram-7 for free by completing the A7 sector in the Season 1 battle pass, and the shortest route is through the A3 and A6 sectors. Also, you can get the ‘All Rounder’ blueprint from the A20 sector, and there is a BlackCell gold/black version as well.

Best RAM-7 Build for MW3 Multiplayer

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector

Mk. 3 Reflector Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Retort 90 Grip Tape Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

The Ram-7 is an assault rifle that plays more like an SMG. And because of that, the best Ram-7 build for MW3 multiplayer should look to improve on that.

First, the T51R Billeted Brake and the Bruen Heavy Support Grip will reduce this gun’s recoil to nothing. The range was already better than any SMGs, so making the Ram-7 kick as little as possible is the way to go.

Then, the Retort 90 Grip Tape and the HVS 3.4 Pad are there to counter any movement penalties we got from the brake and the grip and improve the ADS speed.

Lastly, this whole Ram-7 loadout is close/medium-range oriented, so top it off with an Mk.3 Reflector optic or any other reflex sight you prefer. Remember that this slot is optional, and you can take a barrel or a laser instead if you don’t mind the iron sight.

Best RAM-7 Class and Perks for MW3 Multiplayer

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Running Sneakers

Running Sneakers Gear 1: EOD Padding / Tac Mask

EOD Padding / Tac Mask Gear 2: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System / A.C.S. / Portable Radar

Since you will be going full aggro with this Ram-7 build, mobility and close-range perks will be our top priority.

Assault Gloves and Running Sneakers combo boosts our mobility and ADS, while the Engineer Vest gives us two valuable gear slots and better enemy-spotting capabilities.

For gear, you should go with EOD Padding or a Tac Mask on one slot. Since tactical and lethal equipment refreshes so quickly in multiplayer, having one of these is a must. On the other hand, the Bone Conduction Headset will help you locate any enemies trying to push you.

Tactical gear and Field Upgrades are personal preferences. I recommend Flash Grenade because it helps out at close range, and the Portable Radar is a generally good Field Upgrade. However, Trophy System and A.C.S. outperform the radar in objective/capture-oriented game modes.

Image Source: Activision

Best RAM-7 Loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy

XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Optic: SZ Bullseye

SZ Bullseye Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

We will completely change our Ram-7 MW3 multiplayer class to make it Warzone-ready. This means we will drop the short-distance attachments and build around its long-range potential.

First, we will take the XRK Coremark 40 Heavy barrel and the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor for extra range and less recoil. We will also use the SZ Bullseye optic so we can actually hit some sprays on people from afar.

The 60 Round Mag is core for Warzone as it lets us execute people we drop without reloading (super important) and makes our sprays much more oppressive. However, our movement will take a hit, so we will take the HVS 3.4 Pad as our last attachment to offset that.

Best RAM-7 Build and Perks for Warzone

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Picking proper perks for our Warzone loadout is essential to make this class work. Some work much better than others, especially in the current Warzone meta, so creating a solid combo isn’t that hard.

Double Time and Resolute are on slots one and four. Double time gives us better tac sprint speed and refresh, while Resolute boosts our movement speed when someone is shooting at us. Combined, they provide us with much-needed mobility.

On the other hand, Battle Hardened and Tempered will help us with survivability. Tempered is locked in slot three as the best perk, so don’t change it. However, you can swap out Battle Hardened for E.O.D. if you prefer having explosives resistance.

Lastly, tactical and lethal can be whatever you choose. I run a Flash Grenade and a Semtex, but any other combo works too. Experiment and see what’s best for you.

You now have everything you need to make the best Ram-7 build for MW3 and Warzone. If you liked this loadout guide, we have many more here on Twinfinite, so be sure to check them out as well.