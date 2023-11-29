MW3 Playlist Update Today – All New Modes

The Modern Warfare 3 playlist has undergone significant changes since the game’s debut. So, to keep you informed on its latest modes, here’s everything you need to know about MW3’s new playlist update.

What Are the New Game Modes in MW3 Playlist 2023?

The following game modes have been recently added to the Modern Warfare 3 playlist:

10v10 Mosh Pit

Rust 24/7

Gun Game

Shipment (Nov. 30)

The 10v10 Mosh Pit involves medium to large maps, showcasing high-action respawn game modes and increased player counts. You can anticipate entries like Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Team Deathmatch.

Next, we have the return of the fan-favorite Gun Game, which provides you with a new weapon upon each kill. It’s an excellent way to level up guns you may not have put into your load-outs, maximizing your entire collection. Rust 24/7 has also been added to the MW3 2023 playlist to give the players constant access to the classic map in a fast-paced 6v6-based match.

10v10 Mosh Pit, Rust 24/7, Gun Game, and Double XP? This week's #MW3 Playlist Update is our thanks to you, and it's LIVE now 🤗



Share your Experimental Playlist feedback 👉 https://t.co/2G0rPWdMNY pic.twitter.com/C0yyiZ73On — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 22, 2023

Shipment is the only new game mode expected to arrive this week before Modern Warfare 3’s Season 1 launch. This mode typically showcases a much smaller map, resulting in a chaotic battle against between the teams.

Y’all grinded more than a full plate on Thanksgiving holiday.#MW3 players racked up the most hours per player for a new premium Call of Duty release during the holiday weekend since 2019.



Now let’s beat it, Shipment gets added to the playlist this Thursday. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 28, 2023

All Available Game Modes in MW3 Playlist 2023

Currently, the MW3 playlist features these modes:

Hardcore Quick Play

Gun Game

10v10 Mosh Pit

Rust 24/7

Terminal 24/7

Modern Warfare 2 Mosh Pit

War Mode

Cutthroat

Ground War

Invasion

Team Deathmatch

Free-For-All

Domination

Search and Destroy

Kill Confirmed

Control

Hardpoint

The playlist will change over time with Sledgehammer Games’ frequent updates and upcoming Season 1 release. This will also include Zombies and Warzone, whether it be a new map or an expansion on the main storyline.

We’ll be sure to update this guide once more modes are added to the MW3 2023 playlist, as well as any adjustments made to fix any issues.

That covers everything you need to know about the new MW3 playlist update. For more Call of Duty content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including Gunfight’s release.