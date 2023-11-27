Modern Warfare 3 Rustment 24/7 Playlist Explained

As has become the standard when logging into Call of Duty’s HQ to play Modern Warfare 3, players found themselves faced with yet another update, but upon logging in, found a new couple of playlists. Rustment 24/7 is similar to some previous playlists for the franchise, so here’s what the Rustment 24/7 playlist is in MW3.

What Is the Rustment 24/7 Playlist in MW3?

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

When you load into the multiplayer menu for Modern warfare 3, you’ll be greeted along the bottom of the screen with all the different playlists that you’re able to hop into for however many matches you want to play. However, the last update brought with it a few new playlists that might be somewhat unfamiliar to some players.

When it comes to the Rustment 24/7 playlist, it just means that you’re going to be playing through a variety of game modes that will be played between the maps Rust and Shipment. This confirms what Sledgehammer discussed during their AMA on Reddit where they told players that the fan-favorite Shipment map would be making its way back to the game during Season 1.

This is great news for players who like to play at a faster pace, where larger and more drawn out maps just don’t cut it. Shipment made a name for itself being one of the most chaotic and aggressive maps to play CoD on, so players should be happy to see the return of the old stomping grounds if they’re a fan of watching their own killcams.

When Will Rustment 24/7 Unlock?

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Rustment 24/7 and Highrise 24/7 playlists will unlock on November 30. It’ll give players plenty of options for leveling up guns as quickly as possible, and burning through challenges both daily and weekly.

If you want to see for yourself, there’s a timer ticking down until the playlist opens up, so there’s no question as to when you’ll be able to play in whatever timezone you’re in. You’ll be able to set up your arsenal to get ready for when the playlist drops, making sure to have all your shotguns and melee weapons ready to go.

That’s really all there is to know about the Rustment 24/7 playlist in MW3. It’s gonna be a wild time once the playlists open, so be sure you’re ready by checking out some of our other guides like if bunny hopping will be added or the best KVD Enforcer loadout.