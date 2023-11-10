When Is Shipment Coming to Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

Shipment is one of those legendary maps for close quarters PvP. The fastest and most crazy nukes in the history of MW2 happened on Shipment. So many players are rightfully asking the same question and that’s when is Shipment coming to Modern Warfare 3?

Image via Activision

When Will Activision Add Shipment to MW3?

Shipment is not officially part of the game yet, but not all hope is lost. In MW2’s Season 1 midseason update, the map was made available, and it was added the same way in MW as well. Another way it might appear is as Shipment 24/7, which was added in each of the last few Call of Duty installments, too. It kept going away and coming back, but it was in the game nevertheless.

If it doesn’t come as part of the Season 1 update, there is a high chance it might appear during the seasonal playlist rotations. Plus, given the fact that MW3 has only recently released, it’s too early to tell at this point anyway.

Why Is Shipment So Popular?

Because it’s the craziest map ever? Duh…

But honestly, it was the go-to map when it comes to farming weapon XP. Do you want to get a nuke? Play Shipment. Do you want to practice your aim or maybe movement? Play Shipment. You didn’t want to die 15 times in a row, but that happened anyway? Yeah, that’s Shipment for you. Love it or hate it, every game you played on it has something memorable about it.

That’s about all the information we have right now regarding when Shipment is coming to MW3, at least until Activision decides to give us an update. Read this article on All the Maps in MW3 while you wait to see which other locales strike your fancy. Who knows; you might find something to play while you wait. If you are, perchance, interested in something else, check out some of the links below for some other CoD-related goodness.