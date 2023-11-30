MW3 Season 1 Roadmap – All Confirmed New Content

To keep the ball rolling in Modern Warfare 3, Activision will host its first-ever season for their latest reboot. We’re here to explain what you can expect for the MW3 Season 1 roadmap, including Warzone, Zombies, and Multiplayer.

What to Expect for Modern Warfare 3 Season 1

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 will release on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT. The new MW3 Season 1 roadmap showcases a ton of new features for all modes, including an expansion on weapons, maps, and missions.

Image Source: Activision

For a complete overview, we’ll review new additions and changes you can anticipate for each mode.

MW3 Season 1 Multiplayer Features

Image Source: Activision

MW3 Season 1 will introduce three new 6v6 maps for Multiplayer with the following locations:

Meat – Available at launch

Greece – Available at launch

Rio – Mid-season (Reloaded)

The classic Gunfight mode will also return as a 2v2 match during the Season 1 launch, located in the Training Facility. You can anticipate a total of five Gunfight maps, including MW2’s Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment.

The festive CODMAS will also return for the holiday season in Multiplayer, with the addition of Ranked Play.

As for game modes, you can look forward to these experiences:

All or Nothing (Launch)

Vortex (Mid-Season for a limited time)

CODMAS: Santa’s Slayground – (Mid-Season for a limited time)

Infected (Mid-Season)

Headquarters (Mid-Season)

Team Gunfight (Mid-Season)

On top of that, a new vest and two Killstreaks will be dropping for MW3 Season 1. The Assassin Vest will be immune to UAVs and enemy radars, giving you the same effect as the Ghost T/V Camo with the Hijacked IFF Strobe attached.

The Swarm Killstreak will unleash a devasting amount of mosquito drones, while the EMP disrupts enemy Killstreaks and equipment.

Warzone Season 1 Features

Image Source: Activision

The biggest Warzone takeaway from the MW3 Season 1 roadmap is the new map, Urzikstan. Zombies players will undoubtedly recognize this location, which is the central hub for this particular mode. Thus, if you want to familiarize yourself with this latest area, you can hop on the undead mode to get an idea of the layout.

If you’ve grown attached to the current maps, you’ll still be able to play locations in Ashika Island and Vondel, thanks to the Carry Forward feature.

Image Source: Activision

New movements will join alongside the map, such as slide canceling, Tac-Stance, and many more. You can also look forward to the addition of Horizontal Ziplines and drivable trains, providing you with more means of travel.

All modes will be available for the new Warzone map for the first 48 hours of MW3 Season 1, such as:

Battle Royale (Launch)

Resurgence (Launch)

Plunder (Launch)

Urzikstan Resurgence (LTM)

Slay Ride Resurgence (LTM/In-Season)

Lockdown (In-Season)

General quality-of-life updates will brought in for launch. In particular, you can expect improvements in water combat, the return of red dots on the minimap, and backup pistols.

Last but not least is an update to the Call of Duty HQ, a system that has been causing some issues for players with the combination of all of its modes. The MW3 Season 1 will address these concerns to make the switch more accessible between each entry.

There are plenty of more features to expect for MW3 Season 1, from a new Gulag to handy perks to the Big Game Bounty Contract comeback. Just be sure to tune in during the holiday season to experience Warzone’s CODMAS, where you can take down Zombie Santa or claim gifts from him (if you’re on the nice list.)

MW3 Zombies Season 1 Features

Image Source: Activision

The hit Zombies mode will continue on its haunting adventures through the newest contents of Modern Warfare 3 Season 1. For starters, players can anticipate the arrival of Dark Aether Rifts, a unique challenge that can be unlocked after the completion of the seasonal missions. Once inside, you’ll need to fulfill dangerous tasks for a limited time in order to earn rewards and increase your rank.

A new story act involving the Dark Aether Rifts will be implemented in MW3 Season 1. This will include the latest Prestige Challenges and Warlord Dokkaebi boss. Schematics will also be expanded with the following content:

Dog Bone – Summon to gain a Hellhound companion (similar to the friendly dog Easter Egg)

– Summon to gain a Hellhound companion (similar to the friendly dog Easter Egg) Golden Armor Plate – Automatically repairs over time

– Automatically repairs over time Aether Blade – Special Throwing Knife with infinite ammo and boomerang-like combat style

If you were hoping for a new Wonder Weapon, then you’re in luck with the robust VR-11, which can transform enemies into allies.

Image Source: Activision

However, some content won’t arrive until the Mid-Season timeframe, primarily with the launch of the new Warlord.

For now, this is what you can expect for the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 roadmap, and there will undoubtedly be more to come as the release date approaches. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see additional MW3 content, including whether or not Zombies will have a round-based mode.