What to Do with Doghouses in MW3 Zombies (Friendly Dog Easter Egg)

Although the Hellhounds are an adorable bunch of animals, they can be the most troublesome creatures due to the surprise attacks. Even more so, you may run into their various domains, causing you to wonder: What do you do with doghouses in MW3 Zombies? Here’s everything you need to know.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Doghouses

You can interact with the doghouse in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by depositing a Chunk of Flesh in it, allowing you to gain a temporary Hellhound ally. If you’re in the Low-threat zone, you only need to place one meat, but the higher tiers will require more (Medium mandates two/High needs three.)

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

After you’ve placed the Chunk of Flesh, a Hellhound will bust out of the doghouse and be added to your team. Players will notice that the dog will have a green health bar above it, indicating their friendly status, similar to the Brain Rot ability.

The Hellhounds will stick with you for some time as long as their HP remains intact. Of course, you won’t be able to take the dog home with you after exfiling, no matter how cute they might be. But, in the meantime, the mutt will help you out by taking down enemies and reviving you/your teammate. These creatures can be highly beneficial when playing solo, so you don’t always have to watch your back.

Doghouse Locations MW3 Zombies

MW3 Zombies doghouses will spawn randomly on the map, generally in the Low threat level zone. Fortunately, Reddit user funkymunkey66661 has narrowed down some locations, but remember that these are simply potential spawn points, as they are not guaranteed.

With this in mind, you can start cruising down the coast with a car to find some doghouses, where you can look for their corresponding icon on the mini-map.

How to Get Chunk of Flesh in MW3 Zombies

The easiest way to get Chunk of Flesh is by using the LT53 Kazimir on zombies. When active, it will pull the enemies toward a Dark Aether and possibly drop some juicy flesh. Nevertheless, you’ll still need to acquire the Tactical itself, which can be found in caches or as a reward from objectives.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Depending on where you are on the map, you can collect as much Chunk of Flesh as possible to satisfy the doghouse requirement. Unfortunately, players won’t be able to take it with them through the exfil, as MW3 Zombies only allows you to save a select few amounts of collectibles for your inventory.

How to Unlock ‘You Can Pet The Dog’ Achievement in MW3 Zombies

To pet the dog in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you must wait for the Hellhound to sit when no enemies are nearby. However, some dogs won’t have this feature available, so you’ll need to try again with the next one to see if it works this time.

I initially had some trouble with this procedure, with my first dog not wanting to sit down. Luckily, the following session worked much better, in which the Hellhound immediately sat down once I interacted with the doghouse. I recommend clearing out the area before placing the Chunk of Flesh in the doghouse to hopefully get them to do it.

Once the mutt sits down, you can press the ‘Pet the Dog’ interaction to earn the Deadman’s Best Friend and You Can Pet The Dog achievements.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

That covers everything you need to know about the MW3 Zombies doghouses. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including what to do with orbs.