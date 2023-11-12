What to Do With Orbs in MW3 Zombies

The Urzikstan Zombies map contains many hidden features, whether it be an Easter Egg or a mysterious entity. So, if you are wondering what to do with the orbs in MW3 Zombies, here’s everything you need to know.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Orbs, Explained

If you come across a purple orb in the sky, you can continuously shoot it to gain rewards, like Essence and schematic pieces. Once you attack it, the entity will immediately float away from you, so you’ll need to keep up with it to get all those benefits. By the end of it, players will earn an abundance of valuables, which will undoubtedly come in handy during the beginning stages of the game.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The orbs will spawn randomly throughout your MW3 Zombies playthrough, and you can try to look out for them with the Harvester Orb icon on the map.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Aside from its rewards, you must destroy and acquire items from the Harvester Orbs for the Act 2 Tier 2 mission, Reaper. It may take you a while to complete due to its random spawn points, so you’ll need to explore as much as you can to trigger its appearance.

Although the orb may be a relatively new concept for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, it’s actually not the first entry to include this feature. It was previously shown in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak, another rendition of the famous Zombies mode. Those who have played this game may remember the Easter Egg tied to the Aethereal Orbs locations, which doesn’t seem to be a part of this latest variation.

On the other hand, an Easter Egg could be added to these spheres later on, with more precise destinations.

