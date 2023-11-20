How Does Tombstone Work in MW3 Zombies?

The iconic Perk-a-Colas have become one of the most sought-after items in CoD’s Zombies mode, giving players extra buffs for their journey. But, if you are here, you’re probably wondering: How does the Tombstone perk work in MW3 Zombies? Here’s everything you need to know about the ability.

What Does Tombstone Do in MW3 Zombies?

Those who consume a Tombstone Soda Can won’t have to worry too much about being downed, as it will stash away your backpack inventory in your next playthrough upon elimination. To give you an idea of what to expect in MW3 Zombies, you’ll immediately be notified with a tombstone icon on your map in the following session where your Operator previously died. As players get closer, they’ll discover a headstone on the ground containing valuables from their Rucksack.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Generally, the tombstone stash shouldn’t be too far from your starting point; at least, that was the case for me. Any weapons, Killstreaks, or armor vests you had in the previous run will, unfortunately, be lost since the Tombstone only works for the items in the Rucksack. Players can still take advantage of anything they saved inside the bag, from extra self-revive kits to Acquisitions.

If you are gunning for some MW3 Zombies Schematics, I highly suggest consuming Tombstone to avoid losing out on these rare blueprints. You can purchase the perk for 2,000 Essence at any nearby soda locations, or you can use the Mister Peeks Easter Egg to get it for free. Operators can also search for the Tombstone Soda Can Schematic and exfil with it, allowing them to equip it at the start of the run (as long as the cooldown duration is up.)

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

You may be able to get the Acquisition blueprint randomly or acquire the Tombstone Soda Can as a reward for various tasks. The only guaranteed way to grab the Schematic for the perk is through the Paint the Target mission from the last act, involving the takedown of Mercenaries.

That does it for our guide on how Tombstone works in MW3 Zombies. For more MWZ content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including what to do with Doghouses.