Modern Warfare 3’s sniper rifles have come out of the gate swinging with the Longbow defining the META from day 1. But we are here to find out whether the best KV Inhibitor loadout in Modern Warfare 3 can match that expectation.

Best KV Inhibitor Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best KV Inhibitor Attachments

The KV Inhibitor is an excellent Sniper Rifle that brings incredible range and damage while having the benefit of a semi-automatic weapon.

Its handling isn’t the best and sometimes you can feel somewhat robbed when your reticle is aimed dead-centre but your bullet doesn’t find its mark. Thankfully, this occurs less often as you stick on more and more attachments.

The best attachments are as follows:

Barrel : Kastovia Jek-40 Barrel

: Kastovia Jek-40 Barrel Optic : VLK 4.0 Optic

: VLK 4.0 Optic Stock : Ivanov Wood Stock

: Ivanov Wood Stock Rear Grip : Broadside Factory Stock

: Broadside Factory Stock Ammunition: .338 Magnum Spire Point Rounds

You’ll notice the KV Inhibitor gaining a wooden appearance as we go through these attachments. First, we use the Kastovia Jek barrel that increases our ADS, sprint-to-fire speeds, recoil control, and accuracy, an all-around excellent attachment. Next up, the VLK 4.0 Optic is the perfect sight as it gives enough scope for long-range gunfights while not hindering short-range options.

The next wooden attachment is the Broadside Factory Stock which increases our movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint speed. Finally, the .338 Magnum Spire Point Rounds increase the KV Inhibitor’s damage range to ensure every shot is a kill.

Best KV Inhibitor Perks

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Sniping in MW3 comes in two forms, setting up in one position and providing overwatch or running around the map like a madman. Thankfully, our loadout can perform well in both categories but is specifically designed to run and gun through the maps, so with that in mind, we have perks that will facilitate that game plan.

The best perks are as follows:

Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Commando Gloves allow you to reload while sprinting, keeping you mobile even when you need to switch mags. To maintain the movement speed, use the Stalker Boots to increase your ADS and Strafe speeds. Finally, the Tac Mask reduces flashbang effects to give you a better shot at hitting enemies trying to overwhelm you with tactical equipment. With this combo, you’ll rampage across the map, taking down enemies one shot at a time.

Best KV Inhibitor Equipment

Just like our perks, we need to use equipment that will help us maintain our mobility and protect us from threats to our game plan.

The best equipment is as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Lethal : Breacher Drone

: Breacher Drone Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Equipment: ACS

There is no better Vest than the Infantry Vest in MW3’s multiplayer. It gives you the ability to Tac Sprint for a longer duration and recharge quicker. The Breacher Drone is the perfect lethal to flush out a few campers, especially when paired with the Flashbang. Finally, the brand-new ACS allows you to hold a point on Domination or Hardpoint without being inside the zone. Perfect for those strategic game modes.

And there we have it. The best KV Inhibitor class in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to check out our related Call of Duty guides below.