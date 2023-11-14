Best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 Tier List (MW3)

What is there to say about Sniper Rifles in the Call of Duty franchise? They are either the biggest frustration in the game or the savior. Regardless of your stance on that statement, we are here to look at the brand-new snipers introduced into Modern Warfare 3 and crown the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 Tier List

Sniper Rifles have always been held in player’s hearts as one of the best classes of weapons to style on your enemies. From the old quick-scope lobbies of MW2 in 2009, we have come a long way. Sadly, we will never get that quick-scope magic back, but that doesn’t mean Snipers are an irrelevant class of weapon. On the contrary, they are one-shot machines that can dominate all ranges with the correct setup.

Tier Weapons S Longbow A KV Inhibitor B KATT-AMR

As Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 approaches, we promise to update the tier list as Sledgehammer Game’s buffs and nerfs all the guns.

B-Tier MW3 Sniper Rifles

Our B Tier is comprised of weapons that are underperforming in the META but aren’t necessarily bad guns. They have obvious weaknesses or simply cannot contend with better weapons and are subsequently pushed out of the META. It’s not all doom and gloom, however, with some choice buffs from Sledgehammer Games these weapons can rise to be META changers themselves.

KATT-AMR

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games

The KATT-AMR finds itself in the B Tier due to its weaknesses overshadowing its strength, along with the better sniper rifles up for grabs.

This sniper rifle is an incredible weapon and can one-shot any opponent at any range, but has one glaring weakness; its mobility. This giant 50. caliber weapon is sluggish and slow to the point it has a hard time repositioning or covering new angles. However, it is the single best sniper for holding down one single position with complete and utter confidence. On larger maps or objective-based game modes where you can hunker down, you will see the sheer strength of this weapon. Sadly, its lack of flexibility keeps it from reaching the higher tiers.

A-Tier MW3 Sniper Rifles

A Tier is exclusive to perfectly balanced weapons. These weapons can contend with the best of the best but are not outstanding in every single aspect. The law of equal exchange exists here where each point of damage or handling is taken at the sacrifice of accuracy or mobility.

KV Inhibitor

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games

The KV Inhibitor is MW3’s semi-automatic sniper rifle that can hit fairly hard but not quite as hard as you’d like it to.

Mobility, handling, accuracy, and a good fire rate place this weapon in the A Tier. It’s the damage of this weapon that holds it back from being an S-Tier pick. You must be consistent with body shots to score kill after kill while other rifles can take opponents down with much swifter efficiency. The KV Inhibitor is a very versatile weapon that can sprint through the map as quickly as an AR and match the accuracy of the best snipers.

S-Tier MW3 Sniper Rifles

The God Tier of all weapons in Modern Warfare 3, these guns need some nerfs and tweaks to allow other guns to shine. This tier usually shapes the META and determines which weapons are most used and most effective when aiming for high kills and domination. They have incredible damage, laser accuracy, and almost nonexistent weaknesses. Sledgehammer Games will be responsible for the weapons of this class.

Longbow

Image Credit: Sledgehammer Games

The Longbow is the perfect sniper rifle, excelling in almost every aspect imaginable and completely outclasses all other weapons in its class by a large margin.

With incredible stopping power, pinpoint accuracy, and mobility that shouldn’t be capable with a sniper rifle, you have a truly top-tier gun. Its fantastic damage is complimented by its incredible range, allowing you to hit your shots with little difficulty. Its sprint-to-fire speed puts some ARs to shame and can outpace certain weapons when it comes to rotating and changing positions. It can hold down a choke, push an enemy position, or provide overwatch with surprising ease. This level of adaptability cannot be underestimated.

That's it for our best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 tier list.