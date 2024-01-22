Best HRM-9 Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded released with all sorts of changes and updates, but the one we are focusing on today is the HRM-9. It’s a brand new SMG that has all the right stats to take it to the highest peaks. So let’s look at the best Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 HRM-9 loadout for all those competitive players.

Best HRM-9 Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best HRM-9 Attachments

The brand new HRM-9 was released with the Season 1 Reloaded update, and it sits somewhere between the Striker’s incredible range and the WSP Swarm’s incredible fire rate. This SMG has all the necessary tools to take it to the tippy top of the meta. With fast handling, good range, good accuracy, and exceptional fire rate, there is little the HRM-9 doesn’t achieve. But we can do so much more with a few choice attachments.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : JAK BFB

: JAK BFB Barrel : Princeps Long Barrel

: Princeps Long Barrel Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

The brand new JAK BFB muzzle is the hottest attachment up for grabs. Its incredible recoil reduction ability turns even the most unruly weapon into a laser beam, so we take advantage of it immediately. For some extra damage, we use the Princeps Long Barrel to ensure our bullets hit hard regardless of the distance between us and the target. Mobility is up next, and to help the HRM-9 sprint through Urzikstan faster we use the PCS-90 Assault Grip.

Finally, the Slate Reflector is our Optic of choice, but you can swap it out with your preference and the 50 Round Drum which is vitally important in Warzone.

Best HRM-9 Perks

Warzone does not follow MW3 with its perk changes and instead commits to using the old one that we all know and are familiar with. There are a few new additions here and there that promise to add some spice to the formula or redefine the meta entirely.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Resupply

: Resupply Perk 4: High Alert

The classic Sleight of Hand and Double Time pairing shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who wants quick rotations across long sightlines and fast reloads in Warzone. This duo is all about increasing your mobility and reducing the time you are unable to fight back. Resupply is an end-game type perk. It periodically supplies us with tactical and lethal equipment, ensuring we always have smokes or grenades handy.

High Alert is an unsung hero in the new Warzone, with so many open sightlines and places for enemy operators to hide, you can be surprised how many eyes are on you at any given moment. This perk not only gives you information, it saves your life, and that’s good enough for me.

Best HRM-9 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best HRM-9 Attachments

For Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer the HRM-9 is already a fantastic weapon that is poised to take over the game. Its fast mobility allows quick traversal around the maps but has very few negatives to keep it in a balanced state. It kicks slightly harder than most SMGs, but quickly levels out into an easy recoil pattern. We can neutralize that weakness almost immediately with a few attachments.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : JAK BFB

: JAK BFB Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Optic : MK.3 Reflector

: MK.3 Reflector Stock: Folding Stock

Once again we utilize the incredible recoil reduction of the JAK BFB, but be warned this attachments makes you brighter on the minimap for enemy combatants. The DR-6 Handstop is our only increase in mobility as the HRM-9 is already nimble enough. We use the Folding Stock to give this SMG the perfect recoil control and accuracy to ensure we don’t miss a single shot.

Finally, the MK.3 Reflector is a clean optic that we recommend, and the 50 Round Drum is perfect for longer fights.

Best HRM-9 Perks

Modern Warfare 3 is the first time in a long while that the perk system has gotten any changes. Now we have pieces of body armor that grant unique bonuses just like perks. The HRM-9 is a fast-paced mobile SMG, so we want our Perks to reflect that.

The best Perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Scavenger Gloves

: Scavenger Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

The Infantry Vest is a must-have for any mobile class, offering speedy rotations throughout any map. SMGs are well known for chewing through untold amounts of ammunition as you’re constantly assaulting enemy players with bursts of bullets. Thanks to the prized Scavenger Gloves, we can keep the ammo train chugging without issue. Combat Sneakers, meanwhile, remove the footstep audio (Dead Silence), allowing you to catch enemies off-guard as you full sprint your way into their spawn.

To top it all off, we have EOD padding that will keep you safe from stray frag grenades or the firepower of killstreaks that threaten to end your streak randomly.

And there you have it. That’s the best HRM-9 loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite as we continue to cover all the latest developments surrounding the Call of Duty franchise.